Requirements for tougher measures in corona hotspots | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal and state politicians are calling for tougher restrictions on hotspots with very high rates of corona infections. The Bavarian cabinet had already decided on new measures on Sunday.

A new meeting of the federal and state governments is also scheduled for Christmas. So far, a new prime minister’s conference is scheduled for January 4.

Chancellery chief Helge Braun reiterated the goal on Sunday evening to get below 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. On Sunday, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein also crossed the threshold as the two countries with the lowest number of infections. But there are always counties that exceed the value of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. Saxony is currently being particularly affected.

Braun said in the “Bild” speech “The right questions” that “at least in the hotspots we should be making really clear tightening again”. Every region, every state and every district must have a dynamic that quickly drops below 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. If there is a willingness on the part of the states to do something together against the hotspots, then the federal government will be there immediately, Braun said.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had previously discussed another prime minister’s conference before Christmas. One “probably” would need another conference before Christmas, Söder said on Sunday after a special meeting of his cabinet in Munich. One has to talk again about what happens at Christmas and especially New Year’s Eve. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also called for a new state round this week. He said the shops should close “at least two weeks” after Christmas, he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. He had made a similar statement in the Tagesspiegel and in the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Only in late November did federal and state governments generally agree that even tougher measures would be taken in the event of particularly high infection rates with an incidence of more than 200 new infections per 100,000 residents per week.

Federal and state governments agreed to allow ten people and children to attend family gatherings from December 23 to January 1. In Bavaria, the cabinet decided to maintain the planned relaxation from 23 to 26 December. Now in Bavaria, meetings of more than two households with up to ten people are only allowed from the day before Christmas Eve to Christmas Day. Otherwise, up to five people from two households can be together. Baden-Württemberg already has a similar scheme. A maximum of five people are allowed in Berlin during the entire holiday.

Other states are also considering no longer relaxing during the holidays. Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said on Sunday evening in the ZDF program “Berlin Direct” that it had to be “adjusted” in the hotspots. “We are in talks with the government about the options available. We will certainly make further decisions in the course of this week. “

The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, said in the ARD “Report from Berlin” Sunday evening that he believes a curfew is necessary for incidence values ​​above 200. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) was quoted by the Funke media group: “There will be no lights are for Christmas and New Years Eve. ” The cabinet must discuss this on Tuesday.

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) had warned in the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Saturday): “One thing is clear: we must not take any risks, not even on New Year’s Eve.” Chancellery chief Braun stressed that the New Year’s Eve scope was for people who have to work at Christmas. However, this ordinance should not be a gateway for millions of others to celebrate New Year’s Eve parties. Braun promoted Christmas visits until 27/28. December limit.

Politicians are not only concerned about the persistently high number of new infections, but also about the increased number of deaths as a result of infection with the corona virus. The previous high was recorded last Wednesday with 487 deaths. Braun warned against getting used to such numbers. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) said Sunday evening in the RTL annual overview: “We are currently talking a lot about how we celebrate Christmas. These people won’t even celebrate Christmas anymore. “

The CDU politician also called for more solidarity in society. While some “stood at the mulled wine booth with 40 or 50 men,” nurses worked around the clock and gave “everything to keep people alive,” the health minister stressed.

Meanwhile, Braun said he expected the vaccination to start in early 2021. “I expect it to start in the first few days early next year,” Braun said in the “Bild” talk “The Right Questions.”