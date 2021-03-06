Requirements for quotas and out for spouse splitting | Free press

Monday is International Women’s Day. Another reason to push for equal rights for women. The main emphasis is on the quota for women and the splitting of husbands.

Berlin (dpa) – In the case of government participation after the federal election, the Greens want to enforce a stronger women’s quota for listed companies.

The women’s quota will be an important issue in possible coalition negotiations, party leader Annalena Baerbock told editorial network Germany (RND). Baerbock called for at least 33 percent women to be represented on boards and 40 percent on supervisory boards. There are also completely outdated rules, for example in company law. For example, this led to “a board member having to step down because company law does not currently stipulate that a mother, for example, care for her baby for a few months,” Baerbock criticized Monday before International Women’s Day.

Women are still clearly underrepresented at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially in senior positions. 20 percent of foreign missions would be led by women, after the next transfer date in the summer that should be 25 percent, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday). The share of women in senior positions in the higher foreign service is currently 24.5 percent; the share of women in the foreign service is around 50 percent. “In the field of recruitment, we have almost achieved gender equality in the last decade,” said the State Department. For department heads and their deputies in Germany, the proportion of women has increased from 27 percent to 43 percent in the past three years.

Before International Women’s Day, there is also a call for the abolition of spouses’ divorce. The chairman of the association women on the boards of trustees (Fidar), Monika Schulz-Strelow, told Funke media group newspapers (Saturday): is. because of the bad tax bracket. This can ultimately take revenge with a reduction in working hours, after a divorce or in old age with a mini-pension, ”warned Schulz-Strelow. The president of the women’s union, Annette Widmann-Mauz (CDU), also complained in the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” that tax class V prevents women from doing more paid work.

