Request for dissolution of the Thuringian state parliament withdrawn | free press

The Left, SPD, Greens and CDU had promised each other in the Thuringian government crisis in 2020 to pave the way for new elections. Parliament must be dissolved for this.

Erfurt (dpa) – Shortly before the planned dissolution of the Thuringian state parliament, two government factions are pulling the strings: the Left and Greens withdrew their signatures on Friday under a motion for parliament to dissolve themselves.

The necessary two-thirds majority was not achieved – AfD votes should not be decisive, the faction leaders justified the decision. The dissolution is the precondition for the new state parliament elections, which were previously scheduled for September 26, together with the federal elections.

The state parliament actually wanted to vote on his self-dissolution next Monday. The decision to withdraw the signatures was taken after special meetings of the two groups. After the debacle in the election of short-term Prime Minister Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) last year, there should be no risk that AfD votes could make a difference, even in an early election to parliament, group leaders said.

In fact, the state elections should take place parallel to the federal elections on September 26. This is no longer possible after the time limits set by the constitution.

The decision came after it was determined that the Red-Red-Green and CDU, which had jointly submitted the request for dissolution at the end of June, could not obtain the necessary 60 votes, although they together have 63 MPs. Four members of the CDU refused to give their consent, as did two from the left, who insisted that the CDU remain faithful to the treaty. In addition, a member of the Left was so badly injured in an accident that she probably could not have made it to the vote on Monday.

Thuringia’s red-red-green minority coalition led by Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) is missing four votes for its own majority in the state parliament, and so has until now been dependent on the CDU’s support for decisions in parliament. To this end, a temporary stability pact was concluded in March 2020, which has expired.