Republicans react to third ‘object’ shot down over Canada: ‘Unprecedented challenge’

Republicans are reacting after the U.S. navy shot down a “high-altitude airborne object” on Saturday, saying that the U.S. is dealing with an “unprecedented” problem

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in a tweet that an “unidentified object” over Canadian airspace was shot down.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” Trudeau tweeted. “@NoradCommand shot down the article over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. plane had been scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 efficiently fired on the object.”

NORAD stated in an announcement to Fox Information Digital on Saturday that it recognized a “high-altitude airborne object” over Northern Canada.

NORAD CONFIRMS ‘HIGH-ALTITUDE AIRBORNE OBJECT’ FLYING OVER NORTHERN CANADA

An F-22 Raptor flies on this undated picture offered by Lockheed Martin.

“Army plane are at present working from Alaska and Canada in help of North American Aerospace Protection Command (NORAD) actions,” the assertion stated. “NORAD confirms that we now have positively recognized a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada.”

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

“Whereas we can’t focus on specifics associated to those actions right now, please notice that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations within the protection of North America by way of one or all three NORAD areas,” the assertion added.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, stated in an announcement that the U.S. navy has been working to get rid of this “unprecedented problem.”

US MILITARY SHOOTS DOWN ‘OBJECT’ FLYING IN TERRITORIAL WATERS OVER ALASKA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies earlier than the Public Order Emergency Fee public inquiry on November 25, 2022, in Ottawa.

“I as soon as once more commend our navy, significantly the lively responsibility and guard forces in Alaska, who’ve actually been working across the clock for weeks monitoring and eliminating this unprecedented problem,” Sullivan tweeted.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., stated the Biden administration wants to clarify why two small objects had been shot down, whereas the Chinese language spy craft flew over America final week.

“Can the Biden Admin please clarify why they shot down two comparatively small ‘objects’ over Alaskan and Canadian airspace this week, however allowed a identified Chinese language Spy balloon to gather and transmit knowledge about our nation for every week earlier than it was introduced down?” Rosendale requested.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, urged “most transparency” after the “object” was shot down.

“I once more commend the superb mission execution by our navy women and men from the eleventh Air Power and the Alaska Air Nationwide Guard, in addition to the management at Alaska NORAD and NORTHCOM, in taking this object down,” Murkowski stated. “As we study extra about these objects, I’ll proceed to encourage most transparency in order that Alaskans have the best attainable understanding of what they’re and what we’re doing, on the entrance line of our nation’s protection, to take them safely out of the sky.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., stated on Fox Information that the Biden administration is aware of what these “objects” are which are being shot down.

“Any suggestion that the administration doesn’t know what these objects are is an absolute lie. There is not any manner that an F-22 pilot or some other fighter pilot goes to shoot an object in U.S. airspace or close by with out realizing what that’s, or getting clearance as soon as they do determine what that object is. So as soon as once more, congress is being stored at midnight proper now,” Mace stated.

John Kirby, nationwide safety council coordinator, speaks throughout a information convention within the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on the White Home in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

The U.S. navy shot down an “object” that was flying in territorial waters over Alaska on Friday, Nationwide Safety Council spokesperson John Kirby stated throughout a press briefing.

Fox Information’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.