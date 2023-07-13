Republicans Assail Kerry Before His Climate Talks With China

Republicans on Thursday accused John Kerry, President Biden’s particular envoy for local weather, of being comfortable on China as he ready to journey to Beijing to restart discussions between the world’s prime two polluting nations.

In a contentious listening to earlier than a Home Committee on Overseas Affairs panel, Republicans attacked Mr. Kerry for not doing sufficient to influence China to chop its greenhouse fuel emissions. On the similar time, a number of additionally sought to painting Mr. Kerry as placing Chinese language pursuits above these of the US by negotiating with America’s prime financial rival.

Mr. Kerry expects to reach in China on Sunday for 3 days of local weather talks. He informed lawmakers that he believes the Chinese language authorities should reverse its rising use of coal-fired energy vegetation, which has helped to make it the world’s greatest polluter. However he additionally made a degree of praising China for deploying extra wind, photo voltaic and different renewable power than the remainder of the world mixed.

Mr. Kerry stated it was essential to attempt to discover a means that might permit China and the US to work collectively to cut back world emissions, regardless of the tensions between the nations over commerce, human rights and different points.