Republic of Korea Wind Power Market Report- Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles | Korea South-East Power Co

ReportsnReports added Republic of Korea Wind Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Republic of Korea Wind Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Republic of Korea Wind Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd, Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd, Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Republic of Korea Wind Power Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Republic of Korea. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Republic of Korea wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Republic of Korea renewable power market and Republic of Korea wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Republic of Korea renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends(2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Republic of Korea wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

– Deal analysis of Republic of Korea wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources

– Drivers and Restraints affecting wind power market in the country

– Major Contracts and Collborations realted to wind power sector in Republic of Korea

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Government Support and Plans driving Republic of Korea Renewable Power Installations

2.3 Thermal is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix in Republic of Korea

2.4 Wind power to add around 10 GW of new capacity in Republic of Korea during 2019-2030

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Wind Power Market, Technology Definition and Classification

3.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

3.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

3.6 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Overview

4.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Energy Mix of Power and Renewables, 2018 and 2030

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4.4 Renewable Power Market, Republic of Korea, LCOE Comparison of Power Generating Sources

5 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea

5.1 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Overview

5.2 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.2.1 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

5.3 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.4.1 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Major Active Plants, 2018

5.4.2 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Upcoming Projects, 2018

5.4.3 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.5 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Market Size, 2010-2030

5.6 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.6.1 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

5.6.2 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5.7 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Regulatory Scenario

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Green Growth Policy

5.7.3 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP)

5.7.4 Basic plan for Development, Utilization and Deployment of New and Renewable Energy Technology

5.7.5 Certification for New and Renewable Energy Facilities

5.7.6 Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS)

5.7.7 Renewable Energy Certificates

5.7.8 New Renewable Energy Implementation Plan

5.7.9 Grid Strengthening for Renewables

5.7.10 4 GW Solar-Wind Complex

5.7.11 Tax Audit Exemption

5.7.12 Soft Loans for New and Renewable Energy

5.7.13 Memorandum of Understanding between Korean Wind Energy Association and RenewableUK

5.7.14 Memorandum of Understanding between Equinor ASA and Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC)

5.7.15 US Department of Energy and Republic of Korea Announce New Clean Energy Partnership

5.7.16 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

5.7.17 Korea Emission Trading Scheme

5.8 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Key Drivers and Restraints

5.8.1 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Key Drivers

5.8.2 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Key Restraints and Challenges

5.9 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Major Contracts and Collaborations, 2017-2018

6 Wind Power Market, Republic of Korea, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd

6.1.1 Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd – Company Overview

6.1.2 Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd – Business Description

6.1.3 Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.1.4 Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd

6.2.1 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd – Company Overview

6.2.2 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd – Business Description

6.2.3 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd

6.3.1 Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd – Company Overview

6.3.2 Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd – Business Description

6.3.3 Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

6.4.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd – Company Overview

6.4.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd – Business Description

6.4.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd – Head Office

7 Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Bibliography

7.3 Market Definitions

7.4 Methodology

7.5 Coverage

7.5.1 Secondary Research

7.5.2 Primary Research

7.5.3 Modeling and Forecasting

7.6 Contact Us

7.7 Disclaimer