Reports: Serious clashes with injured people in Jerusalem | Free press

According to media reports, there have been violent skirmishes with dozens injured in Jerusalem’s Old City. There are several triggers for the turmoil.

Jerusalem (AP) – According to media reports, dozens of people were injured in serious clashes in Jerusalem.

According to police, clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the Old City on the Temple Mount last night (Al-Haram al-Sharif / The Noble Sanctuary). Among other things, stones and fireworks were thrown at the officials. These then took action against rioters.

Israeli media reported 163 Palestinians injured, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israeli police spoke of six injuries so far. Thousands of believers had gathered on the Temple Mount for prayers last Friday in the month of fasting of Ramadan.

Since the start of Ramadan and the postponement of the Palestinian parliamentary elections, there have been repeated tensions and violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It was initially believed that the cause of the unrest in Jerusalem was the anger of the Palestinians at the Israeli police’s blocking measures in the area of ​​the old city during Ramadan. Recently, a conflict over the possible expulsion of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah district has exacerbated tensions. Israeli security forces prevented an attack on a base in the north of the West Bank yesterday morning. Two attackers were killed.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the central issues in the Middle East conflict. Israel claims Jerusalem as “the eternal and indivisible capital” for itself. The Palestinians, for their part, are holding on to their claim to East Jerusalem as their capital.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99