Reports: England Wants to Lift Strict Travel Ban | Free press

From mid-May, people from England are allowed to travel abroad again – under strict conditions. Depending on the contamination situation in the travel countries, a traffic light system is planned.

London (dpa) – According to reports, people from England should be able to travel abroad again under strict conditions from mid-May.

The government plans to announce next week that the previous travel ban will be lifted on May 17, the Times and Telegraph reported Saturday, citing government circles.

For months, trips abroad are allowed with only a few exceptions – for example, in case of medical emergencies, funerals or for work. The government has yet to formally confirm the relaxation. However, as the infection situation in Great Britain is currently very stable with a seven-day incidence of around 24, this is expected.

A traffic light system for travel will be introduced from mid-May. Depending on the contamination situation in the country concerned, different strict rules apply to those entering England.

For the return from “green countries”, tests on return are sufficient, for “yellow countries” – which Germany will probably also include in the first instance – quarantine is also due.

For returnees from “red countries”, the ten-day hotel quarantine remains at their own expense. The government does not want to endanger the good corona situation in its own country by imported cases and variants.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own corona measures, but have similar rules.

