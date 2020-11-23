Reporter Gene Assay Market 2020-2026 Latest Trend and Precise Outlook | Top Players – Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Abcam plc., BD

This persuasive Reporter Gene Assay Market report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Reporter Gene Assay Market have been taken into consideration here. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analyzed and mentioned in the Reporter Gene Assay Market business report.

Market Analysis: Global Reporter Gene Assay Market

Global Reporter Gene Assay Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.44 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment in cell-based research is major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the reporter gene assay market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Abcam plc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Biotium, PromoCell GmbH, InvivoGen, Geno Technology Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Reporter Gene Assay Market

Reporter gene assay is a gene which is attached by the researcher in governing sequence of another gene. These genes are selected as reporters because the feature they leave on the organisms are easily identified and measured. They are usually used to study the gene expression or to act as a control for transfection efficiencies. They are widely used in application like cell signaling pathways, gene regulation, structural and functional analysis and protein interaction which is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Reporter Gene Assay Market

Reporter Gene Assay Market : By Product

Assay Kits

Reagents

Reporter Gene Assay Market : By Application

Cell Signaling Pathways

Promoter Structural and Functional Analysis

Gene Regulation

Protein Interaction

Reporter Gene Assay Market : By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Reporter Gene Assay Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, T hermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that they have signed an agreement with Becton, Dickinson and Company according to which they will acquire their advanced bioprocessing business. This will help the business to combine their services which will help them in increasing their cell culture media formulation and reduce vulnerability in biopharmaceutical applications. This will also help the company to serve better services to their customers.

In September 2018, Merck announced the launch of their new 3,800-square-meter laboratory BioReliance lab in Singapore which is specially designed to provide biosafety testing to both pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The main aim of the launch is to increase the Singapore competitiveness as a leading global site for biologics manufacturing and provide safe medicines to the patients.

Reporter Gene Assay Market Drivers

Increasing usage of gene expression in various applications like cell signaling pathways, structural and functional analysis etc. is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for cell-based assay is another factor driving the market growth

Reporter Gene Assay Market Restraints

High price of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the market growth

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global reporter gene assay market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

