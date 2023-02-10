Reporter Actually Asks Kamala Harris About Husband’s Kiss With Jill Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris was requested about her husband Doug Emhoff’s kiss on the mouth with first woman Jill Biden on the State of the Union deal with. However Harris’ lips had been principally sealed. (Watch the video under.)

Univision’s Edwin Pitti on Wednesday requested Harris to touch upon the gossip surrounding the greeting, video of which had goneviral.

Seemingly caught off guard, Harris laughed.

“I haven’t seen the video,” Harris seems to say over the Spanish translation. “I do know that the primary woman and the second gentleman are working arduously with what we’re doing with my husband in opposition to antisemitism.”

Harris continued to reward the work of Emhoff, who’s Jewish, to struggle hate, noting his current go to to Auschwitz in Poland and emphasizing that the problem is near the hearts of each Emhoff and Jill Biden.

It was in all probability Harris’ well mannered (and evasive) strategy to inform the journalist to kiss off — however good strive!

Associated…