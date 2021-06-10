Report Study | Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Door Mats Market
Door Mats Market Dynamics
Requirements for fancy, trendy and comfortable door mats is chiefly increasing the demand and value for the global door mats market. In addition to this, door mats are easily available through online retailers and shopping websites, which can be accessible from any place. Along with the availability and simplicity, the increasing trends of e-commerce, smartphones and mobile internet is leading to boosting the growth of door mats as customers can now differentiate and purchase different types of door mats with just a touch of a button. Such factors are allowing the door mats market to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.
Door Mats Market Regional Overview
The North American region is expected to show high market attractiveness index and can be considered to be the most lucrative market. This region is expected to have a command over the door mats market in terms of revenue share and will grow at a comparatively high rate compared to other regions.
Europe is expected to show similar growth rate for the door mats market during the forecast period, yet it will have a low market share by revenue when compared to North America. The major driving factor for the growth of door mats market is the growing disposable income and people opting for premium and fashionable door mats to uplift the overall look and appeal of households. The Asia Pacific region will show a lethargic growth rate as compared to North America and Europe throughout the forecast period for the door mats market.
Door Mats Market Key Players
The door mats market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable door mats, to suit every need.
Some of the key players in the door mats market are: The 3M Company, Shaw Industries, Cintas, TechTrac LLC, NoTrax, Orental Weavers, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, Liberty Industries, Inc., Checkers Safety Group, SJF Material Handling Inc. and Melmat Inc.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the door mats market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the door mats market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use, sales channel and region.
The door mats market report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends / Issues / Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Door Mats Market Segmentation
The door mats market can be segmented on the basis of utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use and sales channel.
On the basis of utility, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
On the basis of product type, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Scraper
- Decorative
- Anti-Fatigue
- Drainage
- Others
On the basis of diagonal length, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- < 54 cm
- (54 – 72) cm
- (72 – 87) cm
- (87 – 108) cm
- (108 – 150) cm
- > 150 cm
On the basis of material, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Rubber
- Nylon
- Polypropylene
- Coir
- Cotton
- Microfiber
- Others
On the basis of end use, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Household
- Commercial
- Industrial
On the basis of sales channel, the door mats market can be segmented as:
- Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
