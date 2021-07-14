Report: More than 5000 Cubans arrested after protests | free press

Since Sunday, Cubans have been protesting in many cities against the economy of scarcity and for more freedom. Since then, thousands of people are said to have been arrested, some using force.

Havana (AP) – Three days after anti-government demonstrations in Cuba started, thousands of people have been arrested, according to independent journalists.

More than 120 activists and journalists were among the more than 5,000 arrested, reported the online portal 14ymedio, which had collected reports from the population. Some security forces acted brutally, as can be seen in a video authenticated by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

The video shows how security forces in the city of Cárdenas try to break into an apartment through the main entrance, while inside a woman with a small child in her arms shouts “my children!” says. and “why are you doing this?” cries. Then a cop enters the apartment from the other direction with a raised gun. Part of the video, apparently shot later, shows a pool of blood on the floor. The online portal “CiberCuba” reported that the woman’s husband was shot, beaten and taken away in front of his family.

Thousands protest – one dead

State media reported on Tuesday about a death at a demonstration in Havana on Monday. The 36-year-old criminal had attempted to attack a police station as part of an “organized group of antisocial and criminal elements”. There was no information about the circumstances of his death.

On Sunday, thousands of Cubans demonstrated in numerous cities for freedom, against oppression and an economy of scarcity. There had been no such protests in the Caribbean country for decades. The Cuban economy has been hit hard by the slump in tourism during the pandemic and from US sanctions. Also, there is no aid from Venezuela, as the allied state itself is in crisis. There is a lack of food and medicine in Cuba. The number of corona infections and deaths has also risen sharply in recent times.