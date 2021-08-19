Report: Germany misses climate targets for 2030 and 2040 | free press

Even the federal government’s “Climate Pact” should not change that: Germany will not meet the climate targets it has set itself, states the EU’s “Projection Report 2021”.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a current draft report, Germany is clearly missing its climate targets for 2030 and 2040. This is evident from the “Projection Report 2021”, which is currently still being coordinated by departments and which the federal Ministry of the Environment was released on Thursday following a media report. has made public.

The Handelsblatt initially reported on the draft, which the German government must shortly submit to the European Commission in accordance with EU requirements.

For total greenhouse gas emissions, this results in “a 49 percent reduction from 1990 to 2030, and a 67 percent reduction by 2040,” according to the draft. According to the Climate Protection Act, which was renewed a few weeks ago, greenhouse gas emissions should decrease by 65 percent by 2030 and by 88 percent by 2040. However, the report only takes into account the climate protection measures taken at the end of August 2020.

The federal environment ministry stressed in a statement that the meaning of the content was “very limited”. Since the end of August 2020, “so much has happened in the area of ​​climate protection that the forecast report for 2030 can be considered outdated,” the ministry said. For example, the report does not take into account the measures adopted by the federal government this summer with the “Climate Pact”. Emission adjustments in the construction sector, the recovery after the pandemic and the “rapidly increased” emission certificate price are not part of the calculation. The climate package adopted by the European Commission in mid-July is also not included in the considerations.

According to the projection report, installed onshore wind power will increase from approximately 54 gigawatts (GW) to 71 GW by 2030, and installed photovoltaic power from currently 54 GW to 100 gigawatts. This is also in line with the current federal government’s 2030 expansion targets. The coalition has not set higher renewable energy expansion targets beyond 2022, despite the increased climate targets.