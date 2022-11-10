“REPLACED MY REAL CHECKMARK” – Ludwig buys Twitter Blue to check out a new feature, regrets his decision

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren revealed that he had taken to the model new Twitter Blue. For these unaware, Twitter Blue is a just lately launched characteristic on the platform that enables customers to get entry to sure options reminiscent of enhancing tweets – one thing that has eluded customers since Twitter’s inception. Readers also needs to observe that this characteristic is barely out there on iOS gadgets as of now and is a month-to-month paid service.

Ludwig, who’s all the time open to attempting new issues, gave it a attempt. In response to the 27-year-old streamer, the characteristic didn’t work for him. Taking to his socials, he acknowledged that upon shopping for the subscription:

“IT REPLACED MY REAL CHECKMARK”

I BOUGHT TWITTER BLUE TO EDIT A TWEET (didnt work) AND IT REPLACED MY REAL CHECKMARK I BOUGHT TWITTER BLUE TO EDIT A TWEET (didnt work) AND IT REPLACED MY REAL CHECKMARK 😭 https://t.co/mhVOB7D9Og

Ludwig tries out Twitter Blue and claims it did not work

Social media character Ludwig proved that he would not draw back from making a change or two when he boldly moved from Twitch to YouTube in 2021. Staying in an analogous vein, the streamer determined to check out the brand-new characteristic launched by Elon Musk.

Nevertheless, it seems that his experiment has not labored out. Ahgren declared:

“I BOUGHT TWITTER BLUE TO EDIT A TWEET (didnt work)”

Earlier this week, he additionally acknowledged:

“I assumed shopping for verification for $8/month was mind lifeless and nobody would do it. However then I awakened a dozen DMs from individuals who paid for verification JUST so I’d learn their message.”

Twitter has been a risky bedrock over the previous couple of weeks. Since buying the blue platform, Elon Musk has revealed that he will likely be initiating a number of new options, a few of which by his personal admission is not going to stick if it would not work out.

Nevertheless, essentially the most debated subject of debate has been Elon Musk’s proposal to introduce a paid subscription for the age-old Twitter blue checkmark. In October 2022, the Tesla CEO revealed that customers can be required to pay $8 to realize the blue tick mark. The image historically represents accounts which are notable or well-known.

Followers share their response to Ludwig’s tweet

Upon seeing Ludwig’s unsuccessful expertise with Twitter Blue, customers flocked in to share their opinions. A number of content material creators additionally chimed in to share their ideas. Amongst them had been the likes of Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” and Minecraft gamer Clay “Dream.”

This is what they needed to say:

Different customers had their say as properly. Listed below are a number of the replies:

As acknowledged earlier, since most of the options are within the improvement stage, they’re anticipated to cut and alter over the course of the following few weeks.

