Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said ‘like a lot of people’ she had ‘easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet’ in regards to QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from GeorgiaDrew Angerer/Getty Photographs

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments after becoming a member of Congress in 2021.

Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence towards Democrats.

Greene stated Sunday her QAnon help was up to now and that she bought sucked into issues on-line.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stated Sunday of QAnon conspiracy theories that she had gotten “sucked into” issues she noticed on-line, like many different Individuals.

Inexperienced appeared on Fox Information’ “MediaBuzz” on Sunday to debate the occasions that unfolded within the Home final week as Republicans spent days negotiating to finally elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker.

Greene famous that most of the 20 Republican holdouts who finally got here round had requested committee assignments earlier than agreeing to again McCarthy, including that she, alternatively, was nonetheless not on any committees.

Host Howard Kurtz stated Democrats stripped Greene of her committees in 2021 as a consequence of statements she made about conspiracy theories and her previous help of QAnon.

“Nicely, like lots of people at present, I had simply gotten sucked into some issues I had seen on the web,” Greene stated. “However that was handled rapidly, early on. I by no means campaigned on these issues. That was not one thing I believed in, that is not what I ran for Congress on, so these are to this point up to now.”

It is unclear what number of Individuals help the QAnon motion, however varied polls have instructed the share of Individuals who agree with at the least some QAnon beliefs is 20%, whereas one 2021 ballot discovered 30% seen the motion favorably.

Shortly after becoming a member of Congress, Greene was faraway from committees as a consequence of statements she made associated to violence towards lawmakers and conspiracy theories.

Greene beforehand expressed help on her private Fb web page for assassinating Democrats, together with former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In an previous video that resurfaced on the time, Greene may very well be seen harassing a survivor of the Parkland faculty capturing, which she referred to as a false-flag operation.

Story continues

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was the Home minority chief on the time, stated Greene had denounced QAnon and that she shouldn’t be punished for statements she made earlier than being elected to Congress. However Insider’s Eliza Relman reported {that a} month after Greene was elected she shared a weblog put up by Gab CEO Andrew Torba that defended QAnon followers, with Torba saying he had seen no “conspiracy theories” shared by the group.

A consultant for Greene didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider