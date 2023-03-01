Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump’s Own Words

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) supplied Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) some receipts after she tried to rewrite historical past on former President Donald Trump’s dealing with of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re proper. President Trump was in workplace when the COVID virus was launched from a lab in China,” Boebert mentioned in a spiel criticizing pandemic-era masks and vaccine mandates throughout a Home Oversight Committee listening to Tuesday. “And he tried to make that very clear that this got here from China, and reporters recurrently dismissed that.”

In his rebuttal, Raskin famous that Boebert had unnoticed some key data ― together with the truth that Trump repeatedly praised Chinese language President Xi Jinping and China’s grasp over the scenario because the virus was first spreading throughout the nation and the world.

“I recognize the gentlelady’s ardour. There’s two info that she ought to maybe be alerted to,” he started. “One is that Donald Trump, on greater than 20 completely different events, defended the efficiency of the Chinese language authorities and particularly President Xi by way of his remedy of COVID-19 and mentioned he was doing a ‘great job’ and a ‘nice job’ and so they have been working intently and so they have been always in contact.

“So, if there’s an issue with the Chinese language authorities unleashing a virus ― which has not been confirmed wherever, nevertheless it actually may very well be true ― you would need to pin that in your favourite president, Donald Trump, not on Joe Biden.”

Secondly, Raskin famous that Trump’s White Home adviser on COVID-19, Deborah Birx, wrote in her e book that Trump’s pandemic insurance policies price Individuals a whole lot of hundreds of lives.

“So that you don’t should imagine anyone on the Democratic aspect of the aisle. That’s Donald Trump’s personal particular adviser on COVID-19,” Raskin mentioned.

Greater than 1 million individuals within the U.S. died of COVID-19. Specialists have urged that a big chunk of these deaths may have been prevented had the Trump administration acted sooner and extra appropriately to curb the unfold.

In an October 2021 Home listening to, Birx mentioned she believed the Trump White Home bungled an opportunity to forestall as much as 40% of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths.

