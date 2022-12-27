Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about his credentials
World 

Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about his credentials

Nidhi Gandhi

Rep.-elect George Santos on Monday advised the New York Publish that he had fabricated vital parts of his biography earlier than final month’s midterm elections.

“My sins listed below are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos (R-N.Y.) was quoted as saying in an interview by which he additionally stated he totally intends to serve his two-year time period in Congress. He additionally gave an interview to WABC radio.

Amongst different issues, Santos advised the New York Publish that he had not labored “straight” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, saying that an organization he did work for did enterprise with each of them.

He additionally stated he had not graduated from Baruch School, nor “from any establishment of upper studying.”

“I’m not a felony,” he was quoted as saying.

The 34-year-old Lengthy Island Republican was elected to interchange Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), who didn’t search one other time period. He defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman by 8 proportion factors in what was thought to be a toss-up race.

“We do silly issues in life,” Santos advised the Publish.

Santos’ background had come below query as a result of reporting within the New York Instances. His lawyer stated the Instances’ reporting constituted a “smear,” however on Thursday, Santos tweeted: “To the folks of #NY03 I’ve my story to inform and will probably be advised subsequent week.”

Santos didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

See also  Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'

You May Also Like

Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home

Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home

Nidhi Gandhi
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions

Key Ukrainian city’s rapid fall leaves unanswered questions

Nidhi Gandhi
Trump Mar-a-Lago suit ends after former president declines to appeal ruling

Trump Mar-a-Lago suit ends after former president declines to appeal ruling

Nidhi Gandhi