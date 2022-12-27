Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about his credentials

Rep.-elect George Santos on Monday advised the New York Publish that he had fabricated vital parts of his biography earlier than final month’s midterm elections.

“My sins listed below are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos (R-N.Y.) was quoted as saying in an interview by which he additionally stated he totally intends to serve his two-year time period in Congress. He additionally gave an interview to WABC radio.

Amongst different issues, Santos advised the New York Publish that he had not labored “straight” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, saying that an organization he did work for did enterprise with each of them.

He additionally stated he had not graduated from Baruch School, nor “from any establishment of upper studying.”

“I’m not a felony,” he was quoted as saying.

The 34-year-old Lengthy Island Republican was elected to interchange Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), who didn’t search one other time period. He defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman by 8 proportion factors in what was thought to be a toss-up race.

“We do silly issues in life,” Santos advised the Publish.

Santos’ background had come below query as a result of reporting within the New York Instances. His lawyer stated the Instances’ reporting constituted a “smear,” however on Thursday, Santos tweeted: “To the folks of #NY03 I’ve my story to inform and will probably be advised subsequent week.”

Santos didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.