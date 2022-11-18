Rents, a Key Component of CPI, Begin to Ease

Friday, November 18, 2022
Rents make up an outsized portion of the Shopper Value Index (CPI), and have contributed to decades-high inflation ranges this yr. General, shelter makes up about 32% of the index. Nevertheless, rents are lastly dropping, in keeping with a new report from Realtor.com.

In response to the positioning, median month-to-month rents fell in October, hitting $1,747 nationally. Median rents had been down about $25 a month from September and $47 from their peak in July. Whereas rental costs had been nonetheless up 4.7% year-over-year, October had the bottom leap in rental costs in 18 months.

Rents went up probably the most for studio flats, rising 6.7% from a yr in the past. They had been up 4.5% for one-bedroom flats, and rose 3.7% for two-bedroom flats.

Nevertheless, most landlords plan to extend rents on a minimum of one in every of their models throughout the subsequent yr, in keeping with Realtor.com. Practically 70% of renters surveyed are contemplating transferring to chop prices, hoping to save lots of about $200 per thirty days.


