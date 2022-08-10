Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 release date

It’s predicted that the anime manufacturing committee may have Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 renewed rapidly. However wait… who’s that fifth new lady!? Pic credit score: Suzuka

The Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 anime TV present may have Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru “Mizuhara” Ichinose making a film collectively!

We’ll nonetheless be cringing as Kazuya fumbles by his conflicting emotions for Mami Nanami, Sumi Sakurawawa, and Ruka Sarashina, by no means thoughts when new lady Mini Yaemori begins taking part in wingman to her “Grasp”! However when will Kanojo Okarishimasu Season 3 come out?

The primary two seasons of the Hire-A-Girlfriend anime had been produced by a collaboration between Studio Comet and Studio TMS Leisure. The studio is finest identified for its Lupin III, Detective Conan anime, and the Fruits Basket reboot. Their subsidiary, Telecom Animation Movie, produced the Tower of God anime, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider, and Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro. The Yowamushi Pedal Season 5 launch date was in Fall 2022.

Sooner or later, Tower of God Season 2 is confirmed to be in manufacturing and the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 launch date is confirmed for 2023. Studio TMS Leisure can also be engaged on Dr. STONE Season 3 and Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2.

The studio and workers making Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 haven’t been introduced but. Nevertheless, the second featured a returning fundamental workers, so it’s attainable the workers (who’re normally contractors) will return for making Kanojo Okarishimasu Season 3 even when there’s a studio change.

For the second season, Director Kazuomi Koga returned to helm the animation mission. Earlier than Hire-A-Girlfriend, the director had directed Wet Cocoa and labored as an episode director on Akame ga Kill!, Goblin Slayer, The Satan is a Half-Timer!, and Steins;Gate 0. (The Satan is a Half-Timer! Season 2 launch date was additionally in Summer time 2022.)

Returning artist Kanna Hirayama was the character designer and animation director. Returning author Mitsutaka Hirota (Animegataris, Hunter X Hunter, Persona 4, X-Males) dealt with sequence composition. Returning composer Hyadain (Baka & Check, Hunter X Hunter, One Punch Man, Punch Line) created the music.

The Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme track music hasn’t been introduced but.

The Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 OP “Himitsu Koigokoro” was carried out by CHiCO with HoneyWorks, whereas the ED “Ienai feat.asmi” was carried out by MIMiNARI. For the primary season, the Hire-A-Girlfriend OP “Centimeter” was by the peggies, whereas the ED “Kokuhaku Bungee Bounce” was by halca.

Throughout Summer time 2022, the second season was streaming solely on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Center East, and CIS. Which means you couldn’t watch Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, VRV, or HIDIVE.

The second season’s finale, Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 12, was launched on September 17, 2022.

The 12 episodes had been launched as 4 Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Blu-Ray volumes. Quantity 1 got here out on October 26, 2022, Quantity 2 on November 30, 2022, Quantity 3 on December 21, 2022, and Quantity 4 on January 25, 2023.

This text gives every little thing that’s identified about Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 (Kanojo Okarishimasu Season 3) and all associated information. As such, this text might be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve into what is definite.

Kanojo Okarishimasu Season 3 launch date predictions: Renewal seemingly?

As of the final replace, Studio TMS Leisure, Kodansha, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 launch date. Nor has the manufacturing of a Hire-A-Girlfriend 3 sequel been introduced.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed this text might be up to date with the related data.

Within the meantime, it’s attainable to invest about when, or if, the Kanojo Okarishimasu Season 3 launch date will happen sooner or later.

Much like Uzaki-chan Desires to Hold Out! (the Uzaki-chan Season 2 anime is confirmed), the Hire-A-Girlfriend anime sequence overcame detrimental opinions from vocal individuals who merely think about the anime unwatchable since they really feel the primary character is unlikeable as an individual. To be honest, the cringe issue is actual within the second season, by no means thoughts the primary, however sufficient persons are nonetheless streaming the episodes in excessive sufficient quantity to beat any critics.

Similar to these women faking dates for money, it’s all concerning the cash, child! In that regard, the anime’s second season failed to present a serious increase to Hire-A-Girlfriend manga gross sales because it didn’t make Oricon’s High 20 manga sequence chart for July 2022.

As of December 2021, the primary manga sequence had over 10 million copies in circulation in keeping with Crunchyroll Information. The Hire-a-(Actually Shy!)-Girlfriend manga spin-off had 250,000 copies in circulation after releasing 3 volumes.

To be honest, the one Summer time 2022 anime sequence to make that chart was Kingdom, Ao Ashi, and Name of the Evening. Even the Chainsaw Man manga made it to the High 20 primarily based on sheer hype for the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime launch date in Fall 2022. (We’re additionally predicting that Kingdom Season 5 and Ao Ashi Season 2 will occur sooner or later.)

Nevertheless, manga gross sales are solely an indicator of an anime sequence’ recognition in Japan, whereas international streaming income is the most important issue. In that regard, the second season did properly because it was frequently featured in Crunchyroll’s in style anime listing in Summer time 2022.

Assuming that Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 is being deliberate out upfront, TMS Leisure is pretty well-known for doing a number of seasons for anime sequence they produce. Animation studio schedules are booked out years upfront. For his or her 2023 manufacturing schedule, the one mission introduced up to now is the Winter 2023 anime Excessive Card and the Spring 2023 anime Dr. STONE Season 3: New World.

Within the best-case situation, the third season may very well be introduced in September 2022 and the Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 launch date is deliberate for late 2023 or 2024.

Crunchyroll’s Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 English dub launch date predictions

Crunchyroll’s Hire-A-Girlfriend English dub was launched on August 28, 2020, with new episodes airing each Friday. Crunchyroll’s Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 English dub launch date was on July 15, 2022.

The Hire-a-Girlfriend dub forged consists of Kazuya Kinoshita being voiced by Aleks Le, whose earlier credit embody Dorohedoro and Demon Slayer (see our story on Demon Slayer Season 3).

Chizuru Ichinose is voiced by Lizzie Freeman, whose earlier credit embody JoJo’s Weird Journey and In/Spectre Season 2.

Mami Nanami is voiced by Laura Stahl, whose earlier credit embody The Promised Neverland.

Presumably, Crunchyroll’s Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 English dub launch date might be introduced inside a number of weeks of the third season’s premiere with English subtitles.

Hire-A-Girlfriend manga in comparison with the Kanojo Okarishimasu anime

The story for the Hire-A-Girlfriend anime TV present is predicated on the Kanojo Okarishimasu manga sequence by Reiji Miyajima. Serialized in Weekly Shonen Journal since July 2017, the manga has over 250 chapters, and it’s as much as Quantity 28 as of September 16, 2022.

The Hire-A-Girlfriend manga’s ending hasn’t been introduced, neither is the sequence in its ultimate arc. Nevertheless, followers have been predicting that the Hire-A-Girlfriend manga’s ultimate arc must be developing.

Some followers really feel that meaningless story arcs had been dragged out and that the character growth started to stagnate after Chapter 150 (which must be tailored by Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 4). Hire-A-Girlfriend Chapter 218 was particularly notorious for Kazuya’s habits and a NTR scene. Thus, it’s believed that the tip is simply over the horizon for the reason that manga sequence has exceeded the edge the place many tales start to wind down the narrative towards the conclusion.

A manga spin-off sequence referred to as Hire-A-Actually-Shy-Girfriend (Kanojo Hitomishirimasu) launched in June 2020. Additionally written by Miyajima, the spin-off focuses on the Hire-A-Girlfriend character Sumi Sakurasawa though Mami does make appearances.

Kodansha Comics USA is publishing the official English translation of the manga sequence. Quantity 14 was revealed on September 20, 2022, whereas Quantity 15 is scheduled for October 18, 2022, and Quantity 16 for December 20, 2022.

It’s predicted that Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 will decide up the story once more in manga Quantity 13. Pic credit score: Reiji Miyajima

When rom-com manga sequence are tailored for a TV sequence, the scriptwriters will usually enormously rearrange story arcs, skip chapters, and condense content material for time. An ideal instance is the Kaguya-Sama! Love Is Struggle anime (see our story on Kaguya-sama Season 4), which shifted chapters round with ease since many of the story arcs are self-contained.

In contrast, the Hire-A-Girlfriend anime is a extra simple adaptation of the manga sequence largely as a result of necessity. There’s a particular story development between many of the chapters, so making any adjustments has main ramifications as a result of all of the connecting plot factors.

That’s to not say the anime didn’t make adjustments. For instance, Episode 1 switched a few of the occasions of the primary two chapters round by having the hospital scene happen earlier than the school scene. Typically the dialogue is condensed, they usually skipped some minor scenes just like the seashore pocky kissing recreation of Chapter 11.

Probably the most notable change made by Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 was that it skipped Chapters 54 and 55. This transformation was in all probability made to keep up a constant timeline for the reason that first season skipped a scene associated to Kazuya’s dad that related to those chapters.

Right here’s a information to how the anime tailored the manga chapters:

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 1: Chapters 1-2

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 2: Chapters 2-5

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 3: Chapters 6-10

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 4: Chapters 11-14

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 5: Chapters 14-18

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 6: Chapters 19-22

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 7: Chapters 23-28

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 8: Chapters 28-31

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 9: Chapters 32-37

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 10: Chapters 37-41

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 11: Chapters 20, 41-45, 54

Hire-A-Girlfriend Episode 12: Chapters 46-50

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1: Chapters 51-53

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2: Chapters 56-58

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3: Chapters 59-62

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4: Chapters 62-65

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5: Chapters 66-69

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 6: Chapters 70-73

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7: TBA (74-77?)

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8: TBA

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 9: TBA

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 10: TBA

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 11: TBA

Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 12: TBA (99-103?)

All in all, it’s predicted that the second season’s finale, Kanojo Okarishimasu Season 2 Episode 12, will discover a stopping level equivalent to the ending of manga Quantity 12: Chapter 103.

It’s one of the best stopping level because it ends in a dramatic style with Kazuya convincing Chizuru to take a leap of religion and pursue her dream of creating a crowdfunded film so her grandma can watch it on the large display earlier than she passes away. To finish the second season earlier in the course of Chizuru’s flashback wouldn’t have made sense, and it’s simply too unhappy to finish with Chiziru’s failure on the Love Doki audition. Ending with Sumi’s follow date was additionally a nasty stopping because it ends with Kazuya and Sumi actually crying collectively over the entire state of affairs.

The excellent news is that the manga presently provides greater than sufficient supply materials for Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 to be made. Arguably, the manga is already lengthy sufficient for Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 4 and 5!

Higher but, English-only manga readers wishing to learn forward of the anime sequence can bounce straight to the English Quantity (When the primary season ended, manga readers needed to wait till Summer time 2021 for the English Quantity 7 to launch.)

Hire-A-Girlfriend 3 anime TV spoilers (plot abstract/synopsis)

The final time audiences watched the Hire-A-Girlfriend anime, Sumi helped Kazuya work by his emotions at the same time as Chizuru was doubting her personal resolve.

Ruka has kissed Kazuya but declared a ceasefire in respect for Chizuru’s grandma Sayuri going through dying. Sumi’s shock birthday/follow date took issues to the following stage together with her development and repaying the favor by being a wall for him… by no means thoughts the obvious confession!

Chizuru doesn’t wish to present her true emotions to Kazuya, however she needs to inform her grandma she grew to become an actress earlier than she passes so it actually hits laborious when she failed on the Love Doki audition. However now the film crowdfunding concept has lit a spark of hope in Chizuru’s coronary heart.

And though it’s a brand new supply of hope for each of them, the clock continues to be ticking. Will they be capable to get the cash and make a movie in time earlier than Grandma Sayuri dies? A brand new relationship unfolds between the pair as they go from rental girlfriend and buyer to actress and producer!

Whereas Chizuru and Kazuya do every little thing they’ll to garner assist, a wrench is thrown into the works by a nosy neighbor: Mini Yaemori!

Enter Mini Yaemori: one of the best wingman ever! The 20-year-old girl is a university scholar who makes cash as a YouTuber and her cosplayer title is Koronemaru. As such, Mini is ready to present perception into crowdfunding an unbiased film mission. She additionally loves speaking relationships and waifus, so she needs her “Grasp” to succeed. Pic credit score: Reiji Miyajima

Mini first meets the primary characters a the condominium when she overhears Chizuru calling Kazuya the producer. Observing how they act collectively, Mini jokingly asks why Chizuru and Kazuya aren’t in a courting relationship already, which immediately makes issues awkward.

It seems Mini additionally goes to the identical faculty as Kazuya. He tries to clear up any misunderstandings she might need of him, however together with her quick consideration span she rapidly goes off on a tangent. (She additionally has the annoying Gen Z behavior of taking inappropriately timed selfies.)

When Mini unintentionally overhears a dialog between Ruka and Chizuru she realizes the ladies are rental girlfriends and instantly deems Kazuya a playboy. “Kidnapping” Kazuya, Mini forces him into her room and he confesses the entire sordid story to her!

Deeply moved by Kazuya’s story, Mini deems Kazuya her “Grasp” and guarantees to develop into his cupid by serving to Kazuya make Chizuru his actual girlfriend. Each Ruka and Chizuru are irritated when Mini declared herself to be Kazuya’s self-proclaimed servant, particularly when work and love start to overlap!

Sadly, anime followers must wait till the Hire-A-Girlfriend Season 3 launch date to observe what occurs subsequent. Keep tuned!