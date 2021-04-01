Renewable Polypropylene Market Outlook,Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The growing demand for lightweight automotive materials and the increasing application of renewable polypropylene in the construction industry are driving the demand for the market.

The global Renewable Polypropylene Market is forecasted to be worth USD 59.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing concern of automotive manufacturers about greenhouse gas emissions resulted in the rising use of renewable polypropylene. Besides, government regulations for the use of lightweight materials in vehicles that help cars consume less fuel are expected to augment the renewable polypropylene market shortly.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/213

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2017, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced the acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd. The deal will improve both sites’ operational and logistical efficiencies and increase ExxonMobil’s productivity.

Over the forecast timeframe, the corn segment is anticipated to dominate market growth due to the high-water resistance ability of corn, and low costs lead to its increasing demand in various sectors.

Due to the increasing use of this application in the automobile sector, the injection segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to see substantial growth due to the rise in the use of biodegradable polymers by the construction industry in the region.

Key participants include Global Bioenergies SA, Braskem SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biobent Holdings, LLC, Neste Oyj, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Trellis Earth Products, Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Renewable Polypropylene Market on the basis of source, application, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Beet Corn Sugarcane Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Textile Injection Films Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Construction Automotive Electronics Industrial Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Renewable Polypropylene market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Renewable Polypropylene industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Renewable Polypropylene market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/213

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Renewable Polypropylene Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Renewable Polypropylene Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for lightweight automotive materials

4.2.2.2. The rising application in construction industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substaintial alternative

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Renewable Polypropylene By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Beet

5.1.2. Corn

5.1.3. Sugarcane

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Renewable Polypropylene By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Textile

6.1.2. Injection

6.1.3. Films

6.1.4. Others

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Renewable Polypropylene market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/renewable-polypropylene-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.