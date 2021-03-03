Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025; Total SA, Neste Oyj, Swedish Biofuels AB, Gevo Inc.

The Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Renewable Aviation Fuel report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Renewable Aviation Fuel report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for renewable aviation fuel (RAF) is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 56.05% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: Total SA, Neste Oyj, Swedish Biofuels AB, Gevo Inc., and Honeywell International Inc., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950274/renewable-aviation-fuel-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Key Market Trends

Defense Sector to be the Fastest-growing Segment

– The defense sector consumes a large amount of aviation fuel. On average, the US military burns about 4.8 billion gallons of jet fuel and diesel each year. Nearly half of that goes to the Air Force and around one-third to the Navy.

– Besides, the military sector seeks to improve the environmental performance of its aircraft fleets, as well as to reduce environmental emissions. Biofuels are considered as a way to maintain secure sources of fuel and reduce cost volatility while supporting the country’s environmental initiatives.

– The defense sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the increasing government focus on promoting bio-jet fuels in the defense/military sector, particularly in the United States.

– Companies, such as Honeywell, use this renewable jet fuel process technology for the US Navy and Air Force, as part of a joint program for the US Defense Energy Support Center (DESC) for alternative fuel testing and certification.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is one of the largest markets for both, the aviation industry and renewable aviation fuel. In 2017, the US commercial aircraft fleet reached around 7,397, representing an increase of 2.79% from the previous year’s fleet. The United States airlines carried an all-time high number of passengers in 2018 � 1,011.5 million system worldwide. In the United States, robust growth in air travel resulted in more than 9.2 million metric ton increase in aviation emissions, in 2018, and this number is expected to increase in the coming years as well.

– Switching to more energy-dense biofuel, to reach the goal of decarbonizing the aviation sector, is expected to play an important role in reducing GHG concentration across the region.

– Waste, residual fats, and oil could supply as much as 7% of the total jet fuel demand in the United States and Canada. In North America, Diamond Green Diesel and AltAir (part of World Energy), the two largest renewable diesel producers, are primarily making use of waste feedstock, such as animal fats and used cooking oil, for their production.

– Overall, with supportive policies to decarbonize the aviation emission, the North American market is deemed to be one of the strong demand centers for the renewable aviation fuel market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Renewable Aviation Fuel Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950274/renewable-aviation-fuel-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687