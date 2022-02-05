Renée Zellweger is totally unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

You have to look more than twice to realize that this person is actually the actress.

Nobody would say it was her.

It’s amazing the power of makeup and a pair of prosthetics, and Renée Zellweger is proof of that. In the new series of the North American chain NBC, the actress brings to life the main character of “The Thing About Pam”, and the first pictures of her in the role, published by Vanity Fair, are absolutely shocking. It appears completely unrecognizable.

“That was handy [uma transformação] from head to toe. It was the prosthesis, the costume [acolchoado], on foot,” Renée told the American publication. “All of those things were really important because they build the person that we project our own conclusions and assumptions onto.”

The series tells the true story of a crime that sent the United States into shock. In it, actress Pam Hupp – currently in prison – brings to life a woman who was an insurance clerk and was accused of being responsible for the murder of her friend Betsy Faria in 2011. The woman’s husband was at large for years, until she was accused of killing another man in 2016 and the loose ends of both crimes came together.

Renée Zellweger is also a producer on The Thing About Pam, starring alongside the likes of Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Susanne Spoke and Mac Brandt. The premiere is scheduled for March 9 in the United States of America and it is not known if it will arrive in Portugal via a streaming platform.

Click through the gallery to see more images of the actress’ incredible transformation.