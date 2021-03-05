Remote Working Software Market Eyeing Favorable Growth due to Increasing Use of Remote Working System during COVID-19 Pandemic

The advanced telecommunication technology with innovative teleconferencing and telework applications is driving the growth of Global Remote Working Software Market.

With improvement and innovation in communication technology, increasing number of professionals are working remotely from home, from client location or simply from the road simply with their portable devices. Some major companies such as Procter & Gamble, IBM, Accenture and AT&T have partially or fully eliminated traditional offices. As companies are increasingly outsourcing their work to freelancer workers, the freelancer employees are also in need of remote work software to work efficiently which have prompt developers to come up with ne remote working software enabling the development of new market of remote working software.

Global remote working software market report is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on type, global remote working software market is classified as chat tools, video call software, collaboration & status tools, communication & documentation and others. Based on end-user, the market is divided into multinational company, corporate office, freelancer and others.

The regions covered in this remote working software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of remote working software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Remote Working Software Market Report-

Some major key players for global remote working software market are Microsoft, Google, Zoom, Slack, Amazon, Zoho, Adobe, Blue Jeans, Confluence, Zapier, Evernote, Litmus, Automattic, Invision, Stack Overflow, Atlassian and others.

Global Remote Working Software Market Dynamics–

The advanced telecommunication technology with innovative teleconferencing and telework applications, outsourcing of works to freelancers and increasing use of portable devices are the major factors driving the remote working software market. For instance; in 2018, about 300 million people have connected to mobile internet for the first time, summing up the total connected population to more than 3.5 billion people globally. This high adoption of mobile internet is also helping the remote working software market to expand rapidly through mobile applications such as Zoom, Slack etc. this type of work does not require employees to go to office, instead it can be done from home or at coffee shops, co working spaces and also at the time of travel, which attracts many employees to have their freedom while working as well as simultaneously providing their best in work.

In addition, the increased adoption of technology such as cloud-based SaaS software has been helpful to the growth of remote work as it enables Employees can now immediately connect and collaborate with colleagues around the world at any time. Remote work also provides benefits organization by reducing their cost on providing and maintaining working environment and there is estimation that by 2021, the trend in remote workers will permit organizations to support 40% more employees in the same amount of office space they are using at present. However, the cyber-attacks such as Ransomware, spear phishing, and DDoS attacks may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, implementation of artificial intelligence in the remote work environment can create an opportunity for the market growth.

Global Remote Working Software Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global remote working software market with highest share due to advanced telecommunication infrastructure, penetration of applicability of internet in daily life, adoption rate of technology and high rate of portable device uses in this region. In USA, at least 36% of employees are working remotely at least once a week, which was only 9.5% in 2010, indicating that the number of employees working remotely on week basis have grown about 400% in the last decade, providing the rough development of remote working software market in this region.

Europe is second dominating market for remote working software due to recent development of pandemic disease covid-19, developed telecommunication infrastructure, high depth in internet use and awareness about work from home culture. In case of Asia-Pacific region, the market will have high growth rate due to high adoption of new technologies, presence of several developing countries, government initiatives on developing telecommunication infrastructure and huge employee population in this region.

Global Remote Working Software Market Segmentation:–

By Type

Global Chat Tools

Video Call Software

Collaboration & Status Tools

Communication & Documentation

Others

By End-user

Multinational Company

Corporate Office

Freelancer

Others

Global Remote Working Software Market: By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



