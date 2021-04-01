Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Share,Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The rising theft of vehicles and increasing demand for advanced automated technology to secure vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

The global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market is forecasted to be worth USD 679.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid adoption of IoT and Artificial intelligence in the vehicle to provide improved reliability and security is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. However, it is anticipated that privacy issues and the risk of automotive damage due to the engines’ lockdown will restrain the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance LoJack position in the U.S.

Due to the growing integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and other automation processes in the vehicle, the automatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period.

Due to the rising concern for the safety of cars, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth as auto theft cases have increased rapidly in this region over the past three years.

Key participants include Sonic Electronix, Inc., Fleetsmart, Cobra Car Tech. Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Frotcom International, Scania AB, PassTime, EMCO Software, LoJack Corporation, and Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Automatic Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Electric Diesel Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Commercial Passenger



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

