Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The latest report titled “Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Forecast to 2027” evaluates the significant aspects of the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown business sphere. The latest study offers meaningful insights into the present and future market trends, alongside a detailed assessment of the technological innovations, key factors influencing market growth, and emerging trends witnessed in the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry. The global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market report is expected to help readers identify the products and services offered by this industry vertical, as well as the vital parameters that help drive revenue growth and profitability.

In January 2019, in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance LoJack position in the U.S.

The COVID-19 Impact

The research study puts forward an exhaustive assessment of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economic landscape. The outbreak has devastated the current business scenario, which has led to a further negative impact on manufacturers and buyers involved in this industry. The report discusses the major impact of the outbreak on the present market scenario. Therefore, the report is intended to offer essential details about growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and lucrative opportunities available in the global market to all the vendors and companiesparticipating in the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the increasing cases of car thievery globally, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the increasing robbery cases in logistical vehicles, the commercial vehicle segment is estimated to rise substantially in the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising concern for the safety of cars, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth as auto theft cases have increased rapidly in this region over the past three years.

Over the forecast timeframe, the petrol segment is expected to dominate the market as petrol is cheaper than diesel, and cars seem to be slightly convenient to purchase and maintain.

Key participants include Sonic Electronix, Inc., Fleetsmart, Cobra Car Tech. Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Frotcom International, Scania AB, PassTime, EMCO Software, LoJack Corporation, and Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Automatic Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Electric Diesel Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Commercial Passenger



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Critical points included in the report

The latest study is inclusive of a detailed examination of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown market. It offers a synopsis of the various factors fueling or restraining market growth. Moreover, the report helps businesses at the time of decision-making by providing helpful insights into the global market, as well as its varied segments and sub-segments.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in theft of vehicles

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for advanced automatic technology for vehicle security

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concern related to privacy and vehicle damage

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Automatic

5.1.2. Manual

Chapter 6. Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Propulsion Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Propulsion Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Electric

6.1.2. Diesel

6.1.3. Petrol

