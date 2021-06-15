Remote Sensing Technology Market Report 2020, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Remote Sensing Technology Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Remote Sensing Technology industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Remote Sensing Technology Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global remote sensing technology market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to integrated advancements in remote sensing technology.

Remote sensing is the practice of several technologies for making measurements and observations to a target which is usually at a scale or distance beyond those observable to the naked eye. It is being used in fields including geography, land surveying among other earth sciences as well as in the internet of things (IoT). In dangerous or inhospitable areas remote sensing is useful for collecting of data such as evaluating the changes in the size of glaciers in the Arctic. It is one of the primary technologies for internet of things (IoT) that consist of radar, LiDAR, infrared radiation (IR), seismic, thermal, electric field sensing, sonar and GPS.

Market Drivers:

Growing advancement in the remote sensing technology will propel the market growth

Rising use of GIS applications in environmental risk management will drive the growth of the market

Convenient active sensors including its ability to gather measurements 24/7 is driving the market growth

Rising use of remote sensing data in a wide variety of defence and business applications will boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The prevailing government compliances and regulatory issues is hampering the market growth

High initial investment incurred in technology which will act as a restraint to growth of the market

Dearth of awareness and Interoperability concern is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Remote Sensing Technology Market

By Application

Landscape Assessment

Air Quality

Water Quality

Floodplain mapping and Emergency Management

Healthcare

Geology and Mineral Exploration

Oceanography

Agriculture

Others

By Technology

Active Remote Sensing

Passive Remote Sensing

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Artificial intelligence (AI) unicorn Sensetime will set up a research center in United Arab Emirates, with strategy for the hiring of employees to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The research center will develop artificial intelligence (AI) for industries such as healthcare, education and remote sensing. The companies major aim is to provide support to governments using artificial intelligence (AI) and the regional industries

In July 2019, The Swiss Agency for development and Cooperation (SDC) will offer non-refundable aid word 365,000 CHF for the project remote sensing-based information and insurance for crops in the rising economies – third phase (RIICE 3). These technologies will help agricultural agencies to promptly access authentic data to improve rice production efficiency and to enhance the management of natural disaster risks

Competitive Analysis

Global remote sensing technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of remote sensing technology market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global remote sensing technology market are General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., HEXAGON, Lockheed Martin Corporation., LumaSense Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation., Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Descartes Labs,Inc, GEOSYS, Farmers Edge Inc., Orbital Insight, Planet Labs Inc., Astro Digital US, Parrot Drones SAS., TerrAvion Inc., SlantRange, Inc., and Ceres Imaging, Inc. among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Remote Sensing Technology report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Remote Sensing Technology market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Remote Sensing Technology market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Remote Sensing Technology market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Remote Sensing Technology market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

