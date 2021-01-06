Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market 2021 Demands to Boost Industry Growth & Revenue | Major Giants – Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG Germany

Latest added Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG Germany, OMRON Healthcare. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Device Type (Heart Monitors, Breath Monitors, Others), by Application (Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring, Other), by End-User (Home Care Settings, Hospital/Clinics, Other) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026″.

The global remote patient monitoring market is projected to reach USD 117.1 billion by 2025 from USD 23.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% between 2020 and 2025. The rising geriatric population and the growing need to expand healthcare access, cost benefits of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, benefits of RPM to reduce the burden on medical resources, advancements in telecommunications, growing incidences of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in telehealth and RPM are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the regulatory variations across regions, healthcare fraud, and informal usage of social media practices is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the health of the population and a huge economic impact on most countries. As of 22nd September 2020, 31.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with 971,881 deaths (Worldometer). The COVID-19 pandemic is providing immense opportunities for remote patient monitoring solutions, considering that social distancing is the only existing solution developed so far, which is capable of minimizing exposure. In line with this, remote patient monitoring represents an attractive, effective, and affordable option. Moreover, this technology is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe..

REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET dynamics

Driver: rising Geriatic population and growing need to expand healthcare access

The growth of this population segment will boost the demand for healthcare and long-term care services and greatly increase the burden on governments and health systems. This will prove favorable to the market for remote patient monitoring. Remote patient monitoring can enhance the overall reach of and access healthcare while reducing unnecessary visits, hospital admissions & readmissions, and the time and costs involved in traveling to meet healthcare professionals

Restraint : Healthcare Fraud

Healthcare fraud is an important consideration in the area of telehealth and telemedicine practices. There are numerous ways a patient or a physician can be victimized—for instance, the physician’s name and accounts can be used to receive payments from the insurance company, or non-eligible or non-listed institutional providers can practice improper coding and billing for false claims.

Opportunity: high utility of RPM in comabating infectious diseases and epidemics

Infectious diseases are among the most difficult conditions to treat in hospital facilities, as both patients and healthcare workers are at equal risk of contracting the infection. In such cases, telemedicine has great potential to limit the spread of epidemics and healthcare-associated infections owing to its inherent benefits, such as the early detection of diseases and virtual visits, consequently reducing overall patient exposure. It certainly reduces the total number of in-person visits and travel included in the process of treatment. It is a safer mode of care delivery and slows down the spread of infectious diseases.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global remote patient monitoring market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the RPM market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, and the increasing overall & geriatric population.

Some of the key players include BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG Germany, OMRON Healthcare (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Resideo Life Care Solutions (US), Vivify Health, Inc. (US), ALTEN Calsoft Labs (France), Preventice Solutions (US), Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel), VitalConnect (US), Welch Allyn (US), Teladoc Health Inc. (US), Dexcom Inc. (US), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US), and VivaLNK Inc. (US).

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Device Type

Heart Monitors

• Breath Monitors

• Others

By Application

Cancer Treatment

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Diabetes Treatment

• Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

• Other

By End-User

Home Care Settings

Hospital/Clinics

Other

By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Philips, Launched the Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch for remote monitoring in the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore to support fetal and maternal monitoring

In 2020, Koninklijke Philips formed collaboration with American Telemedicine Association (ATA) (US), this collaboration helped increase the adoption of telehealth across acute, post-acute, and home care settings.

In 2020, BioTelemetry acquired the On.Demand remote patient monitoring (RPM) and coaching platform, operated by Envolve People Care, Inc., which is a Centene Corporation subsidiary. This acquisition expands chronic RPM and coaching solutions to BioTelemetry’s current suite of acute care connected health products and services, focusing specifically on diabetes, hypertension, and chronic heart failure.

