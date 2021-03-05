Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market 2021-2027 Unbelievable Growth Worldwide | Key Players are Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG Germany

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG Germany, OMRON Healthcare.

The global remote patient monitoring market is projected to reach USD 117.1 billion by 2025 from USD 23.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% between 2020 and 2025. The rising geriatric population and the growing need to expand healthcare access, cost benefits of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, benefits of RPM to reduce the burden on medical resources, advancements in telecommunications, growing incidences of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in telehealth and RPM are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the regulatory variations across regions, healthcare fraud, and informal usage of social media practices is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the health of the population and a huge economic impact on most countries. As of 22nd September 2020, 31.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with 971,881 deaths (Worldometer). The COVID-19 pandemic is providing immense opportunities for remote patient monitoring solutions, considering that social distancing is the only existing solution developed so far, which is capable of minimizing exposure. In line with this, remote patient monitoring represents an attractive, effective, and affordable option. Moreover, this technology is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe..

REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET dynamics

Restraint : Healthcare Fraud

Healthcare fraud is an important consideration in the area of telehealth and telemedicine practices. There are numerous ways a patient or a physician can be victimized—for instance, the physician’s name and accounts can be used to receive payments from the insurance company, or non-eligible or non-listed institutional providers can practice improper coding and billing for false claims.

Driver: rising Geriatic population and growing need to expand healthcare access

The growth of this population segment will boost the demand for healthcare and long-term care services and greatly increase the burden on governments and health systems. This will prove favorable to the market for remote patient monitoring. Remote patient monitoring can enhance the overall reach of and access healthcare while reducing unnecessary visits, hospital admissions & readmissions, and the time and costs involved in traveling to meet healthcare professionals

North America accounted for the largest share of the global remote patient monitoring market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the RPM market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, and the increasing overall & geriatric population.

Some of the key players include BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG Germany, OMRON Healthcare (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Resideo Life Care Solutions (US), Vivify Health, Inc. (US), ALTEN Calsoft Labs (France), Preventice Solutions (US), Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel), VitalConnect (US), Welch Allyn (US), Teladoc Health Inc. (US), Dexcom Inc. (US), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US), and VivaLNK Inc. (US).

Opportunity: high utility of RPM in comabating infectious diseases and epidemics

Infectious diseases are among the most difficult conditions to treat in hospital facilities, as both patients and healthcare workers are at equal risk of contracting the infection. In such cases, telemedicine has great potential to limit the spread of epidemics and healthcare-associated infections owing to its inherent benefits, such as the early detection of diseases and virtual visits, consequently reducing overall patient exposure. It certainly reduces the total number of in-person visits and travel included in the process of treatment. It is a safer mode of care delivery and slows down the spread of infectious diseases.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: By Device Type

Heart Monitors

• Breath Monitors

• Others

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: By Application

Cancer Treatment

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Diabetes Treatment

• Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

• Other

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: By End-User

Home Care Settings

Hospital/Clinics

Other

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: Recent Developments:

In 2020, Philips, Launched the Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch for remote monitoring in the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore to support fetal and maternal monitoring

In 2020, Koninklijke Philips formed collaboration with American Telemedicine Association (ATA) (US), this collaboration helped increase the adoption of telehealth across acute, post-acute, and home care settings.

In 2020, BioTelemetry acquired the On.Demand remote patient monitoring (RPM) and coaching platform, operated by Envolve People Care, Inc., which is a Centene Corporation subsidiary. This acquisition expands chronic RPM and coaching solutions to BioTelemetry’s current suite of acute care connected health products and services, focusing specifically on diabetes, hypertension, and chronic heart failure.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Segments

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Size & Forecast

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Drivers and Restraints

Report on (2020-2027 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), with sales, revenue, and price of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), for each region, from 2016 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to 2020.

Chapter 11 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

Chapter 12: To describe Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

