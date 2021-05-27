Remote Patient Monitoring Market – Global Forecast to 2028 Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), a technology used to collect patients medical and health information from health monitoring and diagnostic devices at one location and transfer it to the physician or doctor at another location. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) remotely monitors and analyzes physiological parameters such as heart rate, pulse rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, blood sugar, vital signs. Due to which, it helps to reduce the patient hospitalization time and reduces hospital visits. This further improves patient’s care and quality of life.

The “Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the remote patient monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading remote patient monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the remote patient monitoring market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

OMRON Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

VitalConnect

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The type segment includes software, devices, services.

The software segment is sub-segmented into cloud, and on-premise

Devices segment divided into cardiac monitoring devices, neurological monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, blood glucose monitoring devices, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices, and other monitoring devices.

Based on end user, the market is classified as, providers, payers, patients, and others.

The providers segement is sub-segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings and long term care centers, ambulatory care centers, and other end users.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases Growing geriatric population and rising awareness regarding healthcare. Emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio

Restraints Regulatory variations across regions, healthcare fraud, and informal usage of social media practices



REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The remote patient monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the remote patient monitoring market in these regions.

