Remote Diagnostics Devices Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2020-2028

Global remote diagnostics devices market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing scale of hybrid vehicles and rising demand for wearable ECG monitor are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Remote diagnostic is a method of providing diagnostic to a problem or issue which is at a distance. In this the information is mainly shared through wire or wireless. Different software like messaging platforms, video conferencing and other data access tools are used in remote diagnostics. Some of the common applications of remote diagnostics include vehicle health tracking and diagnostics, service assistance and vehicle system and component access. Rising sales of electric and hybrid vehicles is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing sales of electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the market growth

Rising prevalence for in- vehicle diagnostic technology will also propel market

Technological advancement and development in remote diagnostics devices will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing demand for support in emergency is driving market.

Market Restraints

High installation cost will act as a restrain the for this market

Increasing security concern related to operating remote diagnostic system will also hamper the market

Segmentation: Global Remote Diagnostics Devices Market

By Product Type

Diagnostic Equipment

Software

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

3G/4G

Wi- Fi

By Application

Vehicle System and Component Access

Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis

Service Assistance

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Royal Philips announced that they have acquired Remote Diagnostic Technologies so that they can expand them in the emergency care market. This acquisition will help them to expand their portfolio in emergency care solutions and will be able to provide better connected and data driven solutions to their customers

In September 2016, Toshiba TEC announced the launch of their e-BRIDGE CloudConnect which is a cloud-based support solution. They have proactive device status alerts and remote diagnostics and automated meter readings and JIT (Just in Time) replenishment of supplies. It has the ability to monitor and diagnose the health of the entire estate and also can accept the repair codes. It provide fast diagnostics

Competitive Analysis: Global Remote Diagnostics Devices Market

Global remote diagnostics devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of remote diagnostics devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Remote Diagnostics Devices Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global remote diagnostics devices market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, OnStar, LLC., Vidiwave Ltd, Tech Mahindra Limited, Verizon, Transics, ACTIA Group, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Softing AG, Remote Diagnostic Technologies Limited, Actia UK, ETAS, General Technologies Corp., KPIT, Fluke Corporation, DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH, VOXX International., RemoteA, Mindteck among others.

Major Highlights of Remote Diagnostics Devices market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Remote Diagnostics Devices market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Remote Diagnostics Devices market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Remote Diagnostics Devices market.

