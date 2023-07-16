Remembering the Dead – The New York Times

Followers of the Grateful Lifeless are saying goodbye to the band this weekend. It’s not the primary time.

Because the band misplaced its frontman Jerry Garcia practically three a long time in the past, it has re-formed a number of instances, touring repeatedly and profitable over new generations. Alongside the way in which, it has given every new set of followers its personal probability to mourn, my colleague Marc Tracy writes.

The day Garcia died in 1995, the Grateful Lifeless guitarist Bob Weir gave a live performance close to Boston. One fan, Albie Cullen, recalled that the encore felt like an emotional send-off for Garcia and the band. “Everyone sort of knew that was the tip,” Cullen stated. But it surely wasn’t.

In 2015, the surviving members held a sequence of goodbye concert events. It was one other emotional send-off, but it surely wasn’t the tip, both. Inside months, a brand new iteration had shaped, Lifeless & Firm. It options the singer-songwriter John Mayer, who was born greater than a decade after the unique band shaped.

Throughout Lifeless & Firm’s eight-year run, the band as soon as once more turned a cultural touchstone. Longtime followers got here to embrace Mayer, a talented guitar participant. Many younger followers found the group on streaming companies or by way of its deep on-line archive of stay concert events, and the band not too long ago had its greatest week of report gross sales in 35 years. Once I noticed the band carry out at Citi Discipline in New York final month, the stadium’s higher deck was filled with Gen Z followers wearing tie-dye.