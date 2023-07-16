Remembering the Dead – The New York Times
Followers of the Grateful Lifeless are saying goodbye to the band this weekend. It’s not the primary time.
Because the band misplaced its frontman Jerry Garcia practically three a long time in the past, it has re-formed a number of instances, touring repeatedly and profitable over new generations. Alongside the way in which, it has given every new set of followers its personal probability to mourn, my colleague Marc Tracy writes.
The day Garcia died in 1995, the Grateful Lifeless guitarist Bob Weir gave a live performance close to Boston. One fan, Albie Cullen, recalled that the encore felt like an emotional send-off for Garcia and the band. “Everyone sort of knew that was the tip,” Cullen stated. But it surely wasn’t.
In 2015, the surviving members held a sequence of goodbye concert events. It was one other emotional send-off, but it surely wasn’t the tip, both. Inside months, a brand new iteration had shaped, Lifeless & Firm. It options the singer-songwriter John Mayer, who was born greater than a decade after the unique band shaped.
Throughout Lifeless & Firm’s eight-year run, the band as soon as once more turned a cultural touchstone. Longtime followers got here to embrace Mayer, a talented guitar participant. Many younger followers found the group on streaming companies or by way of its deep on-line archive of stay concert events, and the band not too long ago had its greatest week of report gross sales in 35 years. Once I noticed the band carry out at Citi Discipline in New York final month, the stadium’s higher deck was filled with Gen Z followers wearing tie-dye.
Tonight, Lifeless & Firm is in San Francisco to play the ultimate present of what it says might be its last tour. Even when that seems to not be true, as soon as once more, followers have embraced the ritual.
“We wish to say goodbye. We discover a usefulness to saying goodbye. It’s nearly like follow,” Marc informed me. “Individuals genuinely just like the bittersweetness of it. You’re not supposed to love unhappy issues, however individuals go see unhappy motion pictures on a regular basis.”
Read Marc's full story here.
Struggle in Ukraine
The Sunday query: Ought to Ukraine be a part of NATO?
To deliver Ukraine into NATO would “draw a vivid line that Russia dare not cross,” Marc Thiessen and Stephen Biegun write for The Washington Publish. However the assist Ukraine wants after the struggle will be achieved “with out admitting Ukraine to NATO,” The Los Angeles Occasions’s editorial board writes.
Lives Lived: Everett Mendelsohn, a longtime Harvard professor, turned identified for lecturing on numerous subjects — genetic engineering and the making of the atomic bomb — and inspiring college students to look at the affect of science. He died at 91.
“Onlookers”: Ann Beattie’s new story assortment, her “greatest in additional than twenty years,” examines the forces shaping America by taking a look at Charlottesville, Va.
Our editors’ picks: “Instructions to Myself,” a poised memoir of parenthood and processing, and eight different books.
Occasions greatest sellers: Colleen Hoover is all around the newest paperback commerce fiction record.
What to Watch For
Novak Djokovic, looking for his third Grand Slam title of the 12 months, faces Carlos Alcaraz within the Wimbledon males’s last in the present day.
Jurors within the trial of the Pittsburgh synagogue capturing will start contemplating on Monday whether or not to advocate that the choose sentence the gunman to demise or life in jail.
The Senate is scheduled to start contemplating an annual protection invoice Tuesday. Home Republicans loaded their chamber’s model with social coverage provisions.
Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, will meet with President Biden on the White Home on Tuesday.
The Ladies’s World Cup begins Thursday in Australia and New Zealand.