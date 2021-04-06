Releases New Report on the Medical Membrane Market

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Medical Membrane, 2021 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Medical Membrane Market.

The global medical membrane market was valued at $2.73 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players in the Medical Membrane covers : Amniox Medical, Asahi Kasei, Danaher Corporation, Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment, Koch Membrane Systems, Merck Group, Mann+Hummel, Sartorius AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, and 3M Company.

Medical Membrane Market is segmented as below:

• By Material

 Acrylics

 Polypropylene (PP)

 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

 Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

 Others

• By Technology

 Microfiltration

 Ultrafiltration

 Nanofiltration

 Dialysis

 Gas Filtration

 Others

• By Application

 Pharmaceutical Filtration

 IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration

 Bio-Artificial Processes

 Drug Delivery

 Hemodialysis

 Others

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL MEDICAL MEMBRANE MARKET

• The world is battling the contagious COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread across the globe.

• Some of the major economies suffering the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.

• Medical membrane is primarily used in pharmaceutical filtration, IV infusion & sterile filtration, bio-artificial processes, drug delivery, and hemodialysis; and as an impact of national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing a slight decline in growth rates.

• In many countries, the economy has dropped due to the halt of several industries, especially transport and supply chain. Demand for the product has been hindered as there is no development due to the lockdown.

• The demand supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility are expected to hamper the growth of the chemical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

