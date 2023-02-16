Release time, countdown, and Primogem rewards

HoYoverse has formally introduced the date and time for the Genshin Affect 3.5 Particular Program on official social media platforms. Builders will reveal all of the details about the upcoming replace through the reside occasion, together with upcoming character banners.

The Particular Program will premiere on the official Genshin Affect Twitch channel. It would even be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on the identical day.

Through the livestream, the builders will share three distinctive redemption codes, which may be exchanged for varied thrilling rewards, comparable to Primogems.

Genshin Affect 3.5 Particular Program reside stream timings, countdown, and redeem codes

The Genshin Affect 3.5 Particular Program might be carried out on February 17 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on the official Twitch channel. The upcoming patch will formally be known as Windblume’s Breath.

The timings will differ relying on every participant’s time zone and area. Here’s a checklist of timings for all of the totally different areas and the countdown till the livestream:

Jap Time – February 17 at 7:00 AM

– February 17 at 7:00 AM UTC Time – February 17 at 12:00 PM

– February 17 at 12:00 PM CEST – February 17 at 2:00 PM

– February 17 at 2:00 PM Greenwich Imply Time – February 17 at 12:00 PM

February 17 at 12:00 PM Australian Jap Time – February 17 at 11:00 PM

– February 17 at 11:00 PM Australian Central Time – February 17 at 10:00 PM

– February 17 at 10:00 PM Central European Time – February 17 at 1:00 PM

– February 17 at 1:00 PM Indian Commonplace Time – February 17 at 5:30 PM

– February 17 at 5:30 PM Pacific Commonplace Time – February 17 at 4:00 AM

– February 17 at 4:00 AM Western European Time – February 17 at 12:00 PM

Followers serious about watching the livestream can check with the timings listed above. Please be aware that the above timer is for the Twitch premiere. The occasion can even be livestreamed on YouTube at 8:00 AM (UTC-5).



The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 2/17/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5). Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!

Through the livestream, Genshin Affect builders will give out three redeem codes that may be exchanged for the next objects:

Primogems x 300

Hero’s Wit x 5

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10

Mora x 50,000

These codes are shared all through the livestream and should not given out on the similar time. The codes can be utilized simply as soon as and develop into invalid after 16 hours, so it’s suggested that followers declare all of the rewards as quickly as doable.

Claiming rewards from Genshin Affect 3.5 Particular Program livestream codes

At the moment, there are solely two methods to redeem codes for rewards in Genshin Affect. The primary possibility includes logging into the sport, whereas the opposite may be performed by heading to the official recreation web site.

Redeem codes on the official Genshin Affect web site

Head to the official web site to alternate the codes (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Followers can head to the sport’s official web site and log in utilizing their HoYoverse account. The web site’s auto-fill characteristic will enter all the required particulars, such because the character’s nickname and recreation server. Then, sort within the legitimate code and click on on Redeem.

Utilizing the codes inside the sport

Use the code inside the sport (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

An alternative choice is to log in to the sport. Open the sport Settings, which may be accessed by the Paimon Menu. Go to the Account suboption and click on on Redeem Now. Enter the legitimate code and press on Change. The rewards are typically despatched immediately by way of the in-game electronic mail characteristic to the participant’s account inside quarter-hour of utilizing the code.



