Release time, content, and more

Squad Battles is a premium PvE expertise in FIFA 23. It’s superb for gamers who wish to keep away from straight going through different groups within the Final Group mode.

Not like Division Rivals, gamers in Squad Battles tackle different squads of gamers managed by AI. Gamers can play as much as 40 matches weekly to earn completion factors (Battle Factors) and transfer up the leaderboards. By doing so, they’ll receive completely different card packs, all of that are tradeable. The upper ranks additionally include cash, which could be very useful in somebody’s Final Group journey.

Squad Battles is a superb selection for FIFA 23 learners and provides some precious rewards each week

The largest benefit of Squad Battles is that FIFA 23 gamers can choose the issue of their opponents. The next issue provides extra factors and permits gamers to maneuver up the leaderboard faster. Nevertheless, learners have the choice to play on decrease issue to safe some simple rewards.

This is a whole listing of all of the Squad Battles rewards in FIFA 23, in accordance with the ranks:

Bronze 3 – Premium Mortgage Participant Reward Pack

Bronze 2 – Gold Pack

Bronze 1 – 500 cash, 2x Gold Pack

Silver 3 – 1,000 cash, Premium Gold Pack, Gold Pack

Silver 2 – 2,000 cash, 2x Premium Gold Pack, Gold Pack

Silver 1 – 4,000 cash, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold 3 – 5,000 cash, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, Prime Combined Gamers Pack

Gold 2 – 6,000 cash, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, Prime Combined Gamers Pack

Gold 1 – 8,000 cash, Prime Electrum Gamers Pack, Prime Combined Gamers Pack, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Elite 3 – 8,000 cash, 2x Uncommon Electrum Gamers Pack, Prime Combined Gamers Pack

Elite 2 – 14,000 cash, 2x Uncommon Electrum Gamers Pack, Premium Gold Gamers Pack

Elite 1 – 26,000 cash, 2x Uncommon Gamers Pack

High 200 – 65,000 cash, Uncommon Gamers Pack, 2x Mega Pack

The Squad Battles rewards on the larger finish will probably be precious for anybody who can get into the Elite divisions. It stays to be seen if there will probably be any tweaks made to those rewards within the days to come back.

Except for customary matches, FIFA 23 gamers may participate in Featured Squad Battles. These are matches the place gamers can go up towards squads created by members of the FIFA and soccer group. These embrace actual footballers, FIFA professional gamers, and celebrities.

Moreover, gamers may face Group of the Week (TOTW) Squads and defeat them to earn Battle Factors.

Squad Battles rewards drop each Sunday at 8:00 UK time. The schedule has remained the identical since FIFA 23 launched.

On the time of writing, gamers have a bit over 24 hours to finish this week’s matches and turn out to be eligible for the rewards. As soon as the rewards are handed out, the match counter will probably be refreshed.

It needs to be famous that if a participant quits a match, it should nonetheless rely as full however will not reward any match factors in FIFA 23 Squad Battles.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



