Release date, time, rewards, and more

PUBG Cellular is a well-liked identify within the battle royale style and has a widespread following within the on-line cell gaming neighborhood. Excessive-quality graphics and a plethora of in-game customizations make it a superb selection for BR gaming lovers.

Builders launch a model new Royale Cross (RP) every month, providing many superb rewards. RP is likely one of the best and least expensive methods to get many legendary and mythic objects like outfits, weapon skins, and different components like room playing cards and EXP playing cards.

This text discusses the discharge date, time, and rewards for the RP M16 in PUBG Cellular.

PUBG Cellular Royale Cross Month 16: All the pieces you could know

The continuing M15 Royale Cross will finish on October 19, 2022. Which means that the builders will launch the brand new M16 RP both on October 20 or 21, 2022. Gamers will be capable of buy and take a look at the brand new add-ons within the RP part as the brand new Royale Cross unlocks at 7:30 AM.

PUBG Cellular at present options two sorts of Royale Passes for gamers. The Elite Cross is cheaper and priced at 360 UC. Gamers get important perks with this Cross, which incorporates unlocking elite rewards and giving respect to different gamers 15 occasions every week.

Elite Cross Plus is a wonderful selection for gamers who wish to shortly up their RP rank. The Cross is priced at 960 UC and presents perks like a direct 12 rank improve, an additional emote, and offers respect 30 occasions every week.

PUBG Cellular M16 RP Rewards

Rank 1:

The RP rank 1 rewards embody 4 provide crate scraps as a free reward for all gamers. Elite Cross holders will obtain a UMP45 weapon pores and skin known as Grain Revolution and a DJ Dancer Set.

Rank 10

Upon reaching rank 10 within the M16 RP, gamers will obtain the Golden Share Pack below a free reward and Wonderful Ruins helmet pores and skin.

Rank 20

RP Rank 20 rewards embody a cool-looking parachute pores and skin known as Legendary Sisters Parachute. Gamers buying any of the 2 Elite Passes will obtain a brand new smoke grenade pores and skin known as Conflict Visage Smoke Grenade.

Rank 25

The RP rank 25 is a deal with for non-RP gamers, who get a implausible outfit known as ButterFly Fighter Set without cost. In wonderful distinction, the crimson and blue theme makes the outfit eye-catching. For the Elite Cross rewards, gamers will obtain RP badges for the PUBG Cellular M16 Royale Cross.

Rank 30

The free rewards for rank 30 in PUBG Cellular M16 RP embody a 60 UC RP Voucher, which can assist them get a 60 UC low cost on their subsequent RP buy. Together with this, gamers can be rewarded with an emote known as Masked Crusader and an airplane end known as Unknown Vacation spot End as Elite Cross rewards.

Rank 40

The rank 40 reward is likely one of the most fun rewards within the M16 Royale Cross. For gamers who personal Elite Cross, Krafton will reward gamers with an astonishing AKM weapon pores and skin known as Coloration Enlargement. Gamers may even get 10 free silver fragments.

Rank 50

At rank 50, gamers will obtain essentially the most awaited Mythic reward, the Masked Crusader Set. Gamers may even obtain the Masked Crusader Headgear, which makes it two mythic objects.



