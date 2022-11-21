Release date, New Defender, map, and more

Rainbow Six Siege will likely be releasing Operation Photo voltaic Raid as a model new enlargement for the tactical shooter. Hailing from Colombia, Solis may even be a part of the Operator pool as a Defender. Moreover, Ubisoft will likely be introducing a brand new map to the pool with Nighthaven Labs.

Followers are eagerly ready for the Season to drop subsequent month as will probably be crammed with a plethora of updates that may improve the shooter’s expertise. Operation Photo voltaic Raid would be the last enlargement for Yr 7 in Rainbow Six Siege.

Photo voltaic Raid may even be receiving quality-of-life and participant consolation modifications that will likely be an enormous step up for the title.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Photo voltaic Raid to incorporate a number of updates

Ubisoft revealed that Operation Photo voltaic Raid will arrive on December 6, 2022, for all platforms. The sport-changing Season will introduce all of the long-awaited options that may embody updates like new safety measures, crossplay and cross-progression, and a brand new and improved Battle cross.

The Season may even be extraordinarily particular as Ubisoft is planning to utterly overhaul the Rating mode for Rainbow Six Siege. Ranked 2.0 would be the new face of the aggressive queue. Earlier than the Season’s official launch, gamers can check out the enlargement on the official Take a look at Servers from November 21, 2022.

New Defender Solis

Operation Photo voltaic Raid will shine a lightweight on the brand new Defender Solis. She will likely be bringing her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget to the desk. This may assist collect essential intel for a coordinated technique.

Solis will have the ability to clearly analyze and determine Attacker devices that may even embody drones, breaching gadgets, and Attacker telephones. Upon triggering the cluster scan, Solis will have the ability to work together with the gadget overlay that may pinpoint the Attacker gadget on her workforce’s display screen.

Solis is a two-armor, two-speed Defender. She is going to carry a P90 SMG that may be swapped with an ITA 12L Shotgun within the main slot. For secondary, she may have an SMG-11.

Model new Nighthaven Labs map

The Nighthaven Labs map will likely be launched to Rainbow Six Siege with the Operation Photo voltaic Raid enlargement. It is going to even be added to all playlists within the Season.

Nighthaven Labs is located in an off-coast location that ties Kali’s origin story in Rainbow Six Siege. Stated to be a technological marvel, the map will function many entry factors and staircases for gamers to roam freely.

The navigational circulate in Nighthaven Labs will likely be fairly totally different compared to the opposite maps in Rainbow Six Siege. The unconventional open space designs will pressure gamers to fastidiously navigate the tight rooms of the map.

It’s but to be seen how gamers will react to the map’s design and format upon official launch.

Other than the principle replace, Siege followers may even obtain brand-new Elite Skins in collaboration with Sq. Enix. The Elite units will function NieR: Automata and Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… skins for Iana and Maverick that will likely be accessible within the in-game retailer.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



