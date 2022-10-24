Release date, new character, events, and more

After one of the crucial prolonged arcs that includes the Elysian Realm, Honkai Impression third is all set to shift gears with the v6.1 replace arriving on October 27. Gamers the world over can count on their favourite Valkyries to reunite, as new story chapters and occasions will probably be launched for the neighborhood.

As soon as the replace goes dwell, a brand new Battlesuit for Li Sushang will grow to be obtainable in Provide, alongside the fifth Anniversary occasions. Sometimes, gamers can count on a 6-hour upkeep interval earlier than the replace hits official servers in all three areas.

The next article offers particulars about all the numerous upcoming content material arriving with v6.1.

Anniversary occasion, new Valkyrie, and extra in Honkai Impression third v6.1 (October 27)

1) Jade Knight (Li Sushang)

Li Sushang burst animation (Picture by way of Honkai Impression third)

Li Sushang will debut as a playable character within the 6.1 replace underneath her battlesuit title of “Jade Knight.” She would be the S-ranked PSY-type help Valkyrie, dealing ice harm to enemies. Her weapon sort will probably be Gauntlets, very like her mum or dad’s instructor, Fu Hua.

Whereas in fight, Li Sushang will be capable to accumulate “Blade Sanction” with every assault, which could be additional used to carry out combo assaults on enemies. Her final potential summons an enormous sword from the sky, damaging enemies and buffing an ally’s ice harm.

Beneficial Stigmata for Jade Knight (Picture by way of Honkai Impression third)

Like different S-rank Valkyries, Li Sushang will obtain her personal set of Stigmata and weapons, which will probably be known as the Everlasting Moon set and Nocturnal Stealth, respectively.

2) Anniversary bonuses

Honkai Impression third will rejoice its fifth Anniversary with the upcoming replace, the place HoYoverse will probably be giving freely loads of assets and crystals via completely different occasions. To start out, gamers can log into the sport proper now to get Centered Provide Playing cards and a particular Kiana Anniversary Stigma.

Honkai Impression third Anniversary official cowl (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

After the replace goes dwell on October 27, gamers can roll ten drops on the Centered Provide A free of charge. Beginning October 29, HoYoverse may even be giving freely one free S-rank Valkyrie, as gamers can have a alternative between both Stygian Nymph or Miss Pink Elf.

Obtainable rewards after the replace (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Different login rewards embrace Centered Provide Playing cards, 1200 Crystals, and distinctive present bins from merely taking part in the newest model.

3) Anniversary occasion

The upcoming “Midnight Chronicles” occasion will probably be obtainable through the replace, the place gamers should co-op with fellow Captains in three completely different sport modes. There will probably be twelve maps in complete, the place every mode will endure a reset of the map each day.

Anniversary occasion in v6.1 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The occasion’s rewards will embrace 400 Crystals, Occasion Emblem, Infinite Ouroboros outfit, and Dazzling Star Ribbon.

4) Story Chapter XXXII

The upcoming episode of Honkai Impression third will function a long-awaited reunion of two fundamental characters within the sport after two years. Kiana and Mei will tackle enemies on the Moon, as gamers will be capable to hop into a brand new explorable space alongside a brand new base known as the “Atra Sanctuary.”

Kiana and Mei reunion (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Finishing story missions and aspect aims will grant gamers 1000 Crystals, Honkai Shard, and Historic Willpowers. Just like the Elysian Realm, gamers can count on this arc to proceed all through a number of upcoming variations.



