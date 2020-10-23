Release date, gameplay video, story, and collector’s edition

Earlier this month, Ubisoft confirmed the existence of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next upcoming title in its famous franchise. A work through which players immerse themselves in the Viking Age in the middle of the dark age. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been revealed a little more since it was announced, the opportunity for us to bring all of this information together in one place to make your job easier.

Release date

As of this writing, Assassin’s Cred Valhalla is slated for release later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia. We don’t have much more to expect as the game will be available from November 10th, 2020 if all goes well.

Ultra limited stock for our Halloween box!

🎃 Pamper yourself this Halloween 💀 with the new special Mr Jack Hitek Box! Receive a maximum of products with a market value of around € 75 for only € 39.99. Find out more here

The story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We’ve just given you a full introduction to it here, but the story of this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla revolves around Eivor, a Viking willing to do anything to get his people to spend happy days in a little slice of paradise. Unfortunately, the chosen country already belongs to another people, that of King Alfred the Great. A British antagonist who shouldn’t be the big evil in history if the publisher is to be believed. A jump into the heart of the 9th century, where our bearded Viking will meet a group of assassins in England. And whoever says assassins necessarily says templars. The small group will be there too, although their actions have yet to be clarified. Also, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is expected to have a shorter storyline than Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey, which players found to be too long.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay Video

On the occasion of Inside Xbox last week, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla presented images that were created with his graphics engine. The video shown below was presented as a gameplay trailer and was disappointing. Ubisoft has drawn the ire of internet users and cited a communication problem. Even so, the publisher has kept its Ubisoft Forward event, which took place on July 12, 2020 and revealed new information.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can play as a man or woman, both called Eivor. There you will be accompanied by a crow who will likely play the same role as Ikaros in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The game allows players to explore part of Norway as well as England and its four kingdoms: Wessex, Northumbruen East Anglia and Mercia. Three capital cities have been announced: London, Winchester and Jorvik.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla put the emphasis on combat. Dismemberment, the possibility of carrying a specific weapon (or shield) in each hand, throwing an ax, novelties that should satisfy the followers of the struggle where the amateurs of infiltration may go hungry. Massive battles are expected when raids allow you to test out a battalion of Vikings that you have personalized. As in some of the previous parts of the series, you can set up and manage camps there. There will be several buildings that will allow you to empty your inventory or stock up on groceries.

Anyone who says Vikings necessarily means long ships. The atypical ships of this daring people can be maneuvered to a certain extent, but they can also be personalized. The equipment will be more customizable than in Odyssey. In addition, you can modify Eivor’s hair, tattoos, clothing, and warpaint. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also allows you to make some notable choices, such as the latest twist in the saga. Political and personal alliances and even weddings and romance are enough to make your adventure the way you want it.

The artistic director informs about the novelties

When asked by Kotaku, Ashraf Ismail, Artistic Director of the game, brought many details about the novelties planned for the game. This is how we learn that the developers have given the NPCs in the camp in England importance so that everyone can have one goal:

We wanted to make sure everyone in the camp mattered to the player, that you had a name, a face, that you had connections and could know them.

In addition, instead of going into battle, it will be wise to form alliances to end conflict. Diplomacy is required for your duties so that you can start from your camp, which is considered to be the place where you can “get information about what is happening in the world”.

In terms of progression, Ashraf claims to have had a completely different conception of the system based on XP gained during the missions:

We focus more on the concept of power, a power that is acquired, for example, through the acquisition of skills by the player.

That said, we don’t have any XP boosters to move on faster.

In the next work, you can play as Eivor as a man or woman. Regardless of gender, you will get the same content. But the art director seems to be suggesting, “Well, it’s the same. But there’s … I don’t want to spoil anything.” He said no more, but assures that the game’s marketing campaigns will also soon spawn the woman, not just the Eivor man, as is currently the case.

If we know that Valhalla will be the smallest and shortest game in the franchise, the map of this new opus should be the most important. The adventure will certainly get thicker, but the map will allow you to uncover secrets from Norway to England and give you the opportunity to explore “different parts of the country with its different practices, beliefs and lifestyles”. And to add that “the trip will be very rewarding”.

The various editions of Valhalla

While the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hasn’t been fully introduced, Collector’s Editions have already been listed:

Standard and Gold Editions:

Smaller purses can turn to the standard gold editions. The first only gives you access to a copy of the game, while the second also includes the Season Pass featured here.

See the Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) on Amazon

The ultimate edition:

Comes the Ultimate Edition where we will find the game and its Season Pass, as well as the Ultimate Pack that will allow you to enjoy a Berserker Equipment Pack, a Berserker Colony Pack and a Berserker Ship and a set of runes.

See the ultimate edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) on Amazon

The collector’s edition:

Finally, Ubisoft presented its true Collector’s Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. An output that contains all the same:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Season PassThe Ultimate PackageThe Berserker Equipment PackageThe Berserker Colony PackageThe Berserker Ship PackageThe Runes SetA 5cm Male Vinking Eivor StatuetteA 30cm Female Eivor FigurePremium Certificate Of Authenticity Original Soundtrack Of The Game One Set Of Three Lithographs Original Soundtrack Of The Game

A collector’s edition available exclusively from the official Ubisoft store.

The Gold Edition + a 25 cm male Eivor figure:

Although Assassin’s Creed Valhalla only has a single collector’s edition, the game suggests some spin-offs. In addition to the gold edition of the game, you will find this PVC figure of a male egg of approx. 25 cm. The figure is also available individually for those who want it.

See Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold + Figure Edition (PS4) on Amazon

The secret blade on a 1: 1 scale:

Accompanying this release is obviously the secret blade of this 1: 1 scale opus in the game. A 37 cm collector’s item that can already be pre-ordered from various resellers or directly from the official Ubisoft store.

See the secret blade of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Fnac.com

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass

A season pass, which offers two important enhancements for players, is introduced. To get this pass you have to pay 39.99 euros if you bought the game by default. However, if you have chosen one of the Gold, Ultimate or Collector editions of the aforementioned game, you will benefit directly from this pass. With this pass you can discover a first expansion called “Wrath of the Druids”, which will be available from spring 2021 and which will take you straight to Ireland. The summary is tempting, as Eivor will have to hunt an ancient Druid cult there and will be responsible for finding all of its members. It will also be about gaining the trust of the Gaelic kings and facing the dangers that reign in the enchanted forests.

The second expansion, “The Siege of Paris”, lets you live as if you were the seat of the capital. It will be about infiltrating Paris across the Seine to fight one of the most famous battles in the history of the Vikings. With the purchase of this season pass you can also discover a new bonus quest called “The Legend of Beowulf” from the start of the game. According to Ubisoft, you need to uncover “the monstrous truth” behind this legend. A description that inspires!

Seasonal updates

For those who are wondering, the discovery tour i.e. H. Conflict-Free Education Mode, previously added to Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, also added to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla later in the year. Year 2021.

Those who choose not to purchase the Season Pass will still have a host of free post-launch updates that will arrive as the season progresses. Regarding the content of the first season, which will be released in December 2020, you will discover: a new settlement area, a Christmas festival, a new repeatable river raid activity, several new skills and abilities. of players, weapons and equipment, cosmetics for your colony, longships, horses and crows. Season 2 will also have some additions, but we don’t know the details yet.