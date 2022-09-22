Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton about the powerful Dendro Archon named Nahida.

Nahida is expected to be an incredible Dendro support as she boasts abilities that allow her to set up tons of reactions. She is one of the game’s most highly anticipated characters, and many players are saving up to summon for her when she is released later this year.

Nahida is also expected to be an incredibly strong character. Given that she is the Dendro Archon, it’s likely that she will be a valuable addition to any team.

Players who want to take advantage of Dendro reactions will want to make sure they keep an eye out for Nahida when she is launched alongside Genshin Impact 3.2.

Nahida will be released on November 2, 2022, according to the game’s current schedule. The character’s release is still a few months away. However, players who are planning to summon for her can check out her splash art early, along with information about her abilities and constellations.

Nahida leaked splash art in Genshin Impact

Nahida’s splash art was recently leaked. While the image is quite blurry, players can still make out the Dendro-themed art.

In the image, Nahida is surrounded by what looks like a massive burst of plant life and possibly a large mushroom overhead. This would make sense given her role as the Dendro Archon.

Players will also be able to see the splash art for Genshin Impact’s new 4-star character, Layla, in these leaks. She is set to arrive alongside Nahida during the 3.2 update.

Nahida leaked skills in Genshin Impact

Nahida Q is similar to Dendro Main Character.

Providing different buffs when the flower contact with different elements.

Nahida Q is similar to Dendro Main Character.

Providing different buffs when the flower contact with different elements.

Nahida’s kit focuses on Dendro application. It allows her to activate tons of different reactions in combat, making her one of the best Dendro supports in the game.

Leaks have claimed that Nahida’s Elemental Skill allows her to generate Dendro that will follow her as she moves. It seems to take effect even while she is off-field.

The character’s Elemental Burst is rumored to be similar to the Dendro Traveler’s. This means she can summon a large flower that will have different effects when it is hit with various elements.

Nahida leaked constellations in Genshin Impact

@AshikTajun @daumisul @uncle_chibi I’ll try my best but i think it goes likes this Nahida is an EM support, her skills scales with EM She’s an on field support rather than off field, so you need to switch out your dps and use her to make elemental reaction C1 solves energy problem

C2 makes her a decent dps(?)

– @AshikTajun @daumisul @uncle_chibi I’ll try my best but i think it goes likes thisNahida is an EM support, her skills scales with EMShe’s an on field support rather than off field, so you need to switch out your dps and use her to make elemental reactionC1 solves energy problemC2 makes her a decent dps(?)-

Nahida’s leaked constellations are aimed at improving her ability to provide Dendro support to her allies.

Nahida’s first constellation aims to solve her energy issues, which seem to arise from her high-energy-cost Elemental Burst. Players will want to get this constellation if they are not running Nahida with characters who can generate her Dendro Energy.

Nahida’s second constellation will improve her damage. Leaks have claimed that it will boost her damage significantly based on her Elemental Mastery, allowing her to function as a DPS character on-field.

Fans will definitely want to get this constellation if they want to use Nahida in combat more often. It certainly seems like she will be more of an off-field character.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton about Nahida, and fans will want to make sure they keep an eye out for her release.

