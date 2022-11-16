Release date, 4-star weapons, and banner value

Genshin Influence gamers have the chance to choose up two returning 5-star weapons in the course of the sport’s newest rerun banner. The Polar Star and Kagura’s Verity have made their return to the weapon banner, and these signature weapons have appeared alongside their wielders, Childe and Yae Miko.

Moreover, a number of highly effective 4-star weapons have additionally arrived with this banner, giving followers a chance to enhance their arsenal with some robust choices. Gamers can discover out extra in regards to the new weapon banner right here, together with when will probably be launched, the 4-stars on supply, and the way good of a banner it’s to summon on.

Genshin Influence: New rerun banner that includes the Polar Star and Kagura’s Verity

Genshin Influence’s new Epitome Invocation rerun banner begins on November 18, 2022, and can enable gamers to summon for the returning Polar Star bow and Kagura’s Verity catalyst. These weapons belong to the characters Childe and Yae Miko, respectively, and are a number of the finest weapons for these characters to wield. Able to allotting unbelievable harm, additionally they present bonuses that may considerably enhance their output in battle.

Followers will certainly wish to give summoning these weapons a strive in the event that they wish to enhance the harm output of both of those 5-star characters. On the identical time, there are a number of stable 4-star weapons accessible, together with The Stringless, the Favonius Sword, the Dragon’s Bane, the Favonius Codex, and The Bell.

Most of those weapons are unbelievable, with the Favonius Sword and the Stringless standing out among the many relaxation as wonderful choices for any assist character. The 4-star Claymore ‘The Bell’ is probably the weakest on this checklist because it doesn’t have an efficient consumer apart from Dori.

Banner worth

This banner boasts main worth for a lot of characters in Genshin Influence, particularly given how robust each the presently accessible 5-star weapons are. The Polar Star is just top-of-the-line bows within the sport and can be utilized by numerous eligible characters, due to the weapon’s passive that reinforces harm nearly universally. This makes it an ideal selection for gamers to summon, particularly if they do not have a greater signature bow just like the Aqua Simulacra.

c0 yae miko r1 kagura’s verity take a look at. not unhealthy👁️👁️ c0 yae miko r1 kagura’s verity take a look at. not unhealthy👁️👁️ https://t.co/tsXHn25PhY

The Kagura’s Verity can also be extremely robust, particularly for catalyst wielders who can spam their Elemental Abilities typically. It’s best for characters like Nahida or Yae Miko, who primarily deal harm with their Elemental Abilities. Followers planning to summon characters that primarily use elemental skills will certainly wish to give this banner a strive.



By way of 4-stars, this banner is pretty price it in most regards, with two robust assist weapon decisions, an ideal DPS bow, and a situationally robust Polearm. Followers will possible be completely happy to acquire the Favonius Sword or the Stringless, however there’s all the time the chance of selecting up The Bell. Gamers ought to remember the fact that pulling for a particular 4-star weapon is mostly not well worth the Primogems as there aren’t any ensures.

Genshin Influence gamers will be capable of summon for 2 highly effective 5-star weapons throughout this rerun.



