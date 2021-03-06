Release Agents Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Development Strategy from 2018-2024: Puratos Group NV, Cargill, Lallemand, The Bakels Group, Masterol Foods Pty Ltd

Release agents are vital for food products owing to its propensity of being sticky and have moist surface. They are used to aid in the separation of food from a cooking container such as mold, baking sheet and pans, after baking or roasting. The augmented usage of release agents in the baking industry and upsurge in consumer alertness and health concerns are the driving factors for the global release agents market.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Research and development propelling innovation, augmented usage of release agents in the baking industry, and upsurge in consumer alertness and health concerns are the primary growth drivers for release agents market. For instance, release agents are ingredients that reduce the bonding between two surfaces. The concerns associated to the product get stuck on the equipment has indicated manufacturers look towards the usage of release agent to avoid the difficulty of stickiness.

In addition, changing lifestyle, growth in need for natural sources of ingredients, upsurge in industrial food production and mounting health awareness are also facilitating the growth of the release agents market, globally.

Challenges

International regulations governing the use of release agents in food, approval from various regulatory bodies and rise in prices of raw materials such as vegetable oils are the major challenges for the growth of the release agents market across the globe.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the release agent market in healthcare are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement remains a major barrier for the entry of new players, which offers a competitive edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the release agents market are catering the demand by investing on new product launches in their product portfolio across the globe. In August 2018, Avatar Corporation promotes water based release agent, which provide superior functional solutions for specialty applications.

In addition, in July 2014, Par-Way Tryson introduced Vegalene, genetically modified organisms (GMO)-free food release spray and it saves operator time. Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avatar Corporation, IFC Solutions, Inc, AAK AB, Puratos Group NV, Cargill, Lallemand, The Bakels Group, Masterol Foods Pty Ltd, Associated British Foods PLC, Lecico GmbH, Par-Way Tryson Company and Dübör Groneweg GmbH & Co. Kg are the key players offering release agents.

