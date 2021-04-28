Relaxation: The Netherlands opens shops and terraces | Free press

Amsterdam (dpa) – Despite the persistently high number of infections and the strong pressure on hospitals, the Netherlands relaxed the strict lockdown after more than four months and took a big step back to normal.

On Wednesday, the stores were allowed to receive customers again – without an appointment. Since 12 noon, cafes and restaurants serve guests in the outdoor area again. The unpopular curfew has also been abolished.

While most Dutch cheered, doctors and virologists warned of negative consequences. On Wednesday the infection rate had risen again; it is now about twice as high as in Germany.

With clear blue skies and spring temperatures, the inner cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and The Hague filled up quickly. Long lines formed in front of department stores, boutiques and furniture stores. Because shops cannot admit unlimited customers, the distance of 1.5 meters must be observed.

The restaurants opened their terraces at exactly noon. On the Vrijthof in the center of Maastricht, people cheered and sang and confetti was sprinkled. “It’s full,” said a waitress on the radio, “but super fun.” Restaurants have been closed for over six months. “That is finally more freedom,” two friends from Utrecht told TV broadcaster NOS.

The government had decided to calm down, although the scientific advisers had strongly advised against this. Because the number of infections is high and the pressure on hospitals is great. Doctors warned of an emergency in the clinics. It is a ‘calculated risk’, according to the acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The government expects that rapid vaccinations will ease the pressure. More than five million citizens have already been vaccinated with at least one dose, about 30 percent of adults.

Cafés and restaurants may, under certain conditions, serve customers outside until 6 p.m. The opening of the «terraces» is «a little glimmer of hope» for the catering association. But for many hosts, the limited opening is not profitable, a spokesman said. Only two people are allowed to sit at a table.

Citizens can receive two guests a day at home instead of the previous one. And students also receive face-to-face classes at least one day a week.

However, all public events such as sports competitions, museums, theaters and cinemas are still prohibited. It is also compulsory to wear a mask in public buildings.

The Netherlands remains a country with a high incidence with 317 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. This means that anyone who has resided in the neighboring country can still only enter Germany with a negative Covid test no older than 48 hours. Quarantine is also mandatory in Lower Saxony. However, there are exceptions for commuters.

Not everything is clear for German holidaymakers or day trippers either. Politicians from Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Belgium urged their citizens not to make a flying visit across the border.