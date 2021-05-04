Relaxation for the vaccinated and convalescent already at the weekend? | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For those who have been fully vaccinated and recovered, the corona rules could be relaxed from the weekend.

The federal government passed a corresponding ordinance on Tuesday, paving the way for a swift decision in the Bundestag and Bundesrat. “An important step towards normalcy,” said Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD). Restrictions on fundamental rights should be lifted for both groups.

“In the future, it will be the case that vaccinated and recovered people will no longer have contact and exit restrictions,” Lambrecht announced. They would also be on par with those tested and would then no longer need a corona test for a visit to the hairdresser or the zoo. If the Bundestag and Bundesrat agreed on Thursday and Friday as planned, the relaxation could apply on Saturday.

Vaccinated and convalescing people would then be able to meet other vaccinated people and would not be counted when meeting unvaccinated people in family or friends. After traveling, they don’t need to be quarantined – unless they come from a virus-variant area.

However, the obligation to wear a mask in certain places and the distance requirement in public spaces should continue to apply. “The success of the vaccinations does not mean that we can be careless,” Lambrecht emphasizes. The pandemic is not over yet, and there is an individual residual risk, even for those vaccinated and those who have recovered.

Several states have already implemented parts of this new regulation, putting vaccinated people on an equal footing with those who tested negative. They did not want to wait for the government coalition – also because court rulings on the federal emergency brake threatened.

Proof of a complete vaccination must be accepted on paper or digitally in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish. At least 14 days must have passed since the last required single vaccination. This is usually the second syringe; with Johnson & Johnson’s preparation, one is enough. You will also need to provide proof of recovery – with evidence of a positive PCR lab test taken at least 28 days and no more than 6 months ago.

The head of CSU MPs in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, advocated reopening culture, gastronomy and hotels for vaccinated and convalescing people in regions with low infection rates. More normalcy must be possible – this includes culture, gastronomy and the hotel industry. You can’t wait for everyone in Germany to get vaccinated. Fundamental rights cannot be limited by the fact that some do not want to be vaccinated or have not yet been vaccinated, Dobrindt emphasized.

Several states announced a cautious opening to tourism. In Bavaria, hotels, holiday apartments and campgrounds in districts with a stable seven-day incidence of less than 100 are due to open from May 21. In addition, under certain conditions, open-air restaurants, theaters, concert and opera houses and cinemas may open in these areas from Monday.

Lower Saxony also announced that it would open trade, gastronomy and tourism in regions with low contamination rates under certain conditions. There must be more opportunities and freedom for people with a daily negative Corona test and people who have already been fully vaccinated. Tourism will initially only be open to residents of Lower Saxony for an expected three weeks, Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) said. The catering should initially be able to open again outside and two weeks later also with a curfew inside. Outdoor cultural events should also be possible again. The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), on the other hand, tempered hopes of traveling soon. ‘I don’t see that at first. The incidents would have to drop drastically before we can consider anything, ”said the green politician at the German news agency.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also urged caution despite the first signs of a gradual easing of the corona situation. “The numbers are going down, that’s encouraging,” he said. Reducing contacts has proven successful, but it is too early to speak of a trend break.

The Minister of Health referred to the significantly higher vaccination coverage and specified the prospect of vaccination options for all citizens due to the expected increase in vaccine levels. “That makes it possible for us to give up priorities in the first half of June.” But there will also be waiting times, of course, Spahn said.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warned of a quick opening of restaurants and hotels. It is true that it is “a necessary and good decision” to lift the restrictions on fundamental rights for vaccinated people. “What is not possible is that shops or restaurants are only open for vaccinated people. That would create tensions that are hard to bear, ”Lauterbach said at Deutschlandfunk. Comprehensive control of openings is difficult and it is now important to ensure proven success in fighting the pandemic. “We shouldn’t make the mistake of risking a quick, early setback now,” Lauterbach stressed. “We are still a long way from herd immunity.”