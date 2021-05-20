Rejects further urgent requests against the Corona emergency brake | Free press

Hundreds of cases over the Corona emergency brake have been received by the Federal Constitutional Court. The judges have already made a decision on exit restrictions. The following decisions now follow.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – The Federal Constitutional Court has rejected further urgent requests against the federal corona emergency brake and has not accepted a constitutional complaint for a decision.

The court announced in Karlsruhe on Thursday that it concerns contact restrictions and the closure of schools, cultural institutions and parts of the retail trade. The compatibility of the legislation with the Basic Law must be clarified in the main proceedings. More than two weeks ago, the judges had already given the green light – also in an urgent procedure – for the highly controversial nighttime exit restrictions.

On April 23, the nationally binding rules for stricter corona measures came into effect. They apply to regions where the so-called seven-day incidence exceeds 100 for several days. But it’s getting looser: Because the incidence has been declining for days, it was only 68.0 nationally on Thursday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (last week: 103.6). In most of the 412 registered provinces and boroughs, the value has now fallen below 100.

However, given the previously rising values, the politicians wanted to prevent a patchwork quilt in the federal states with uniform regulations throughout Germany and to control the spread of the corona virus. In the areas affected by the emergency brake, there were exit restrictions between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. – the most controversial point.

Germany’s highest constitutional court has now brought about 400 proceedings against the tightened infection protection law. Some are directed against the entire package of measures, others against individual points. Among the plaintiffs are lawyers, but also politicians from different parties, for example from the Bundestag.

