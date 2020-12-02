Reinsurance Market Growth Projections 2027: Industry Outlook and Latest Trends

The global reinsurance market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Reinsurance is a process in which multiple insurance companies share their risk by purchasing insurance policies from other companies to reduce their loss in case of any disaster. It provides insurance companies with more security for their equity and help in increasing their capability to withstand the financial burden when unusual and major events occur. Furthermore, reinsurance provides insurance companies with various advantages such as increasing the policy holder of the company and reducing the risk of the company.

The global reinsurance market is segmented on the basis of insurance type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of insurance type, it is bifurcated into life insurance and non-life insurance. Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into direct writing and brokers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the reinsurance market analysis are Berkshire Hathaway Re, China Re, General Ins. Corp. of India, Hannover Re, Lloyd’s, Munich Re, Reinsurance Group of America, SCOR, Swiss Re and XL Burmuda Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the reinsurance market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the reinsurance market.

Top impacting factors

Increase in awareness about insurance among the people and surge in government regulation for purchasing insurance across the globe drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for reinsurance in emerging countries fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, high premium amount of reinsurance hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, many reinsurance companies are adopting advanced technology such as robotics process automation (RPA) and machine learning for better risk assessment and for improving claims handling process and growing risk aversion among the insurance companies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Adoption of advance technology for risk assessment and for improving claims handling process

Companies and enterprises are adopting advance technology for increasing the operational efficiency and for minimizing cost of operation. In addition, major players in the market have adopted advanced analytics and smart data extraction tools for improving their claims handling process and to create new & efficient reinsurance marketplace. Furthermore, advance technologies such as robotics process automation and artificial intelligence (AI) have helped reinsurance companies to reduce human errors and help companies to sustain in a fiercely competitive market. Moreover, many players in the market are adopting advance technology for streamlining their risk assessment process and improving their insurance business models. In addition, various large insurance companies and SMEs are investing in AI and machine learning for improving processing speed and accuracy, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

Rise in demand for reinsurance in emerging countries

Reinsurance is witnessing rapid development in emerging countries, owing to increase in awareness about insurance among people and surge in economic expansion of the countries. In addition, surge in reinsurance developing nations positively impact the economic growth of the country. For instance, according to Swiss RE Group, the emerging countries across the globe will contribute more than 40% of the total economic growth over the next decade. Furthermore, the penetration of reinsurance is increasing in developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as China, India and Japan, is boosting the global economy and the insurance market. In addition, reinsurance helps developing nations to manage uncertain risk, improves entrepreneurship and encourages the financial economy of the country.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global reinsurance industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global reinsurance market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global reinsurance market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global reinsurance market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years. ???????

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Insurance Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Major players analyzed include Berkshire Hathaway Re, China Re, General Ins. Corp. of India, Hannover Re, Lloyd’s, Munich Re, Reinsurance Group of America, SCOR, Swiss Re and XL Burmuda Ltd.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Insurance Type Life Insurance

Non-life Insurance Distribution Channel Direct Writing

Brokers

