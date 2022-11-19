“Reinstate former President Trump” – Elon Musk starts poll to unban Donald Trump from Twitter after unbanning Andrew Tate

Elon Musk, the brand new CEO of Twitter, took to the platform to publish a candid ballot asking fellow customers if Twitter ought to reinstate former US President Donald Trump. As of this writing, the ballot has obtained over 7.1 million votes with 53.5% of the customers voting in favor of lifting the ban.

The ballot comes on the again of a collection of controversial figures and pages being restored to Twitter. To date, accounts resembling Andrew Tate (web persona), Jordan Peterson (scientific psychologist), Kathy Griffin (comic), and The Babylon Bee (right-wing web site) have been granted entry to the web site.

Talking concerning the doable restoration of Donald Trump, Elon Musk posted a ballot on his Twitter account with the caption:

“Reinstate former President Trump”

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei” – Elon Musk hints at folks’s voices being the first adjudicator relating to Donald Trump

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter following his encouragement of a mob invasion of the US Capitol in 2021. Since then, Trump has not been granted entry to his personal account or his official US presidential account.

Nevertheless, since Elon Musk is a vocal advocate of free speech, Donald Trump may need a second likelihood. Following the ballot, the House X CEO posted a second tweet stating the Latin phrase:

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei”

The Latin phrase roughly interprets to – “The voice of the folks is the voice of God.” This can be indicative of the concept customers are those who’ve the ultimate say on folks getting unbanned, or no less than on Donald Trump’s destiny.

Donald Trump to comply with Andrew Tate to get unbanned on Twitter?

Andrew Tate, who has himself made a slew of controversial statements, was among the many first notable accounts to be allowed again on Twitter. He was banned in 2017 after making controversial remarks on the #MeToo motion. For these unaware, Tate had advised that feminine r*pe victims ought to take duty for his or her misfortune. Nevertheless, earlier at this time, Tate’s suspension was lifted.

Former US President Donald Trump has his personal set of debatable feedback. Nevertheless, Elon Musk seems to be a staunch supporter of free speech, which might enable the previous to be again on the blue platform.

Followers share their response

Followers have flooded the ballot with a variety of feedback. With the ballot division being at 53-47 in favor of Trump’s unban, customers expressed their divided opinions. Listed here are a number of the reactions:

@elonmusk With 116.6 million followers, your polls are beginning to change into statistically vital. What if Twitter had an “All Customers” ballot that you might push to each single twitter account to search out out what the complete community is pondering, with no specific adversarial choice? 🤔 @elonmusk With 116.6 million followers, your polls are beginning to change into statistically vital. What if Twitter had an “All Customers” ballot that you might push to each single twitter account to search out out what the complete community is pondering, with no specific adversarial choice? 🤔

@elonmusk If Trump loses this ballot he’s gonna say it was rigged. @elonmusk If Trump loses this ballot he’s gonna say it was rigged.



1. “I didn’t do it”

2. “I didn’t do something flawed”

3. “I didn’t do something unlawful”

4. “The folks accusing me are responsible”

5. “The regulation is against the law”

6. “Show it!”

7. “What occurred didn’t occur”

“It’s nice, I did it and I’ll do it once more…” @elonmusk The eight levels of Trump’s guilt:1. “I didn’t do it”2. “I didn’t do something flawed”3. “I didn’t do something unlawful”4. “The folks accusing me are responsible”5. “The regulation is against the law”6. “Show it!”7. “What occurred didn’t occur”“It’s nice, I did it and I’ll do it once more…” @elonmusk The eight levels of Trump’s guilt:1. “I didn’t do it”2. “I didn’t do something flawed”3. “I didn’t do something unlawful”4. “The folks accusing me are responsible”5. “The regulation is against the law”6. “Show it!”7. “What occurred didn’t occur”8️⃣ “It’s nice, I did it and I’ll do it once more…”

@elonmusk Do it and I’m off the platform, instantly. @elonmusk Do it and I’m off the platform, instantly.



It’s the truth that as President he tried to cease the peaceable switch of energy in a democracy. See also FIFA 23 Ultimate Team One for the Win SBC @elonmusk Problem with Trump is NOT free speech.It’s the truth that as President he tried to cease the peaceable switch of energy in a democracy. He tried to subvert the election system after ratification by the Electoral Faculty. And he’ll once more if he can. @elonmusk Problem with Trump is NOT free speech.It’s the truth that as President he tried to cease the peaceable switch of energy in a democracy.He tried to subvert the election system after ratification by the Electoral Faculty.And he’ll once more if he can.

@elonmusk The left goes to blow up over the outcomes of this ballot @elonmusk The left goes to blow up over the outcomes of this ballot

@elonmusk I can’t even imagine that is up for debate. He broke no guidelines in any respect. None. It’s unhappy we’re even asking. @elonmusk I can’t even imagine that is up for debate. He broke no guidelines in any respect. None. It’s unhappy we’re even asking.

Elon Musk's Twitter reign thus far has been very eventful. Over 1.2K workers are reported to have resigned previously couple of days, following Elon's ultimatum to the engineers.




