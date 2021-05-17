Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Forecast to 2028 – Wienerberger AG, Bekaert, TechnipFMC plc, Amiantit Group, Cosmoplast Industrial Company, Magma Global Limited, Pestec, Wellstream Flexibles, Aerosun Corporation, Strohm B.V.

High-pressure pipes made of high-strength synthetic fiber are known as reinforced thermoplastic pipes. They are made up of three layers. The outer layer, which is usually black or white in color, protects against UV rays. Reinforced tape, which is compounded by reinforced material such as polyester and aramid fiber, makes up the intermediate layer. A protective layer is the third layer. Flexible composite pipes are another name for reinforced thermoplastic pipes. Thermal insulation, heat resistance, anticorrosion, high pressure resistance, and stability are among the benefits they have. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to drive the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes is being driven by their growing usage in end-use industries such as transportation, expansion in the offshore oil and gas industry, and widespread adoption. Metal tubing, which are resistant to corrosion and reaction with fluids, are used in a variety of industries. These pipes will result in financial losses. As a result, governments and government departments are enforcing stringent controls on the usage of metal pipes in the industrial sector. The demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes is growing because of this. However, in the coming years, the high cost of reinforced thermoplastic pipes and their installation cost is likely to restrain market growth.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: Wienerberger AG, Bekaert, TechnipFMC plc, Amiantit Group, Cosmoplast Industrial Company, Magma Global Limited, Pestec, Wellstream Flexibles, Aerosun Corporation, Strohm B.V.,

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Inner Layer Material (Polyamide, Polyethylene (PE), Other); Reinforced Material Type (Aramid, Steel, Other); Application (Oil and Gas, Irrigation, Other) and Geography

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as, sea port, inland port, warm water port, dry port, and others. Further, On the basis of application the market is segmented as passenger applications, and cargo applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market in these regions.

