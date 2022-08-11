Reincarnated as a Sword anime release date confirmed to be early by Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita trailer PV

Fran meets her grasp in Reincarnated as a Sword. Pic credit score: C2C Studio

A Reincarnated as a Sword trailer PV was launched, revealing that the anime is about to premiere on the Japanese streaming service, ABEMA, on September 28, 2022. Which means the Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita anime is technically popping out within the ultimate days of Summer season 2022, nevertheless it’ll nonetheless be thought of a Fall 2022 anime.

The present can even be broadcasted on TOKYO MX and ABC TV on October 5, 2022, and BS Asahi on October 7, 2022.

The anime was first introduced again in September 2021, and the lead solid was introduced in February 2022. At AnimeJapan 2022, together with the primary trailer PV, the primary workers was additionally revealed.

The trailer PV exhibits the second when Fran first metes her grasp and their fights collectively as a workforce. The trailer additionally revealed and previewed the opening and ending theme songs.

The OP theme tune is “Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita” or “Reincarnated as a Sword” by Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets. The ED theme tune is “extra＜STRONGLY” by Maon Kurosaki.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing workforce on the NBCUniversal Anime/Music Youtube Channel:

Reincarnated as a Sword solid and workers

The newly introduced solid consists of:

Ami Koshimizu (Holo in Spice and Wolf) as Amanda

Wataru Hatano (Gajeel Redfox in Fairy Tail) as Klimt

The beforehand introduced essential solid consists of:

Shinji Ishihira is directing the anime at C2C Studio, with Shimizu Kazunobu because the Assistant Director. Takahiro Naganois accountable for the sequence scripts. Atsuko Saitou is designing the characters. He’s additionally the Chief Animation Director. Yasuharu Takanashi from Group-MAX is composing the music.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing workforce:

Fran wielding her sword within the Reincarnated as a Sword anime. Pic credit score: C2C Studio

Extra about Reincarnated as a Sword

Reincarnated as a Sword or Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita TV anime is predicated on the sunshine novel sequence of the identical identify written by Yuu Tanaka and illustrated by Llo.

The novels had been first printed on the user-generated novel publishing web site Shosetsuka ni Naro in October 2015. It was later acquired by Micro Journal, and the primary quantity was launched in July 2016 beneath their GC Novels imprint.

13 volumes have been printed up to now, with the 14th quantity releasing on September 30, 2022.

The sequence has additionally obtained a manga adaptation by Tomowo Maruyama, printed by Gentosha. A complete of 11 volumes have been launched up to now, with the twelfth quantity releasing on September 24, 2022.

The story follows the adventures of a 30-year-old man who will get reincarnated into one other world as a sword! He meets a cat woman named Fran, and so they embark on their journey collectively on this new world.

For extra info on the sequence, go to the official Reincarnated as a Sword anime web site.