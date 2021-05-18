Rehabilitation Robotics Market Research By Growth, Competitive Methods and Forecast to 2027 | Ekso Bionics, Alter G, Hocoma, Kinova, Rex Bionics

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 2,649.7 million in 2020 and is expected to touch USD 6,974.3 million by 2027.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 2,649.7 million in 2020 and is expected to touch USD 6,974.3 million by 2027. MarketDigits expects the market to expand at a robust CAGR of 12.9% from 2020-2027 owing to factors such as increasing incidence of trauma/accidental injuries, introduction of custom-made implant products, favorable reimbursement for rehabilitation robotics procedure, rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and disorders, growing focus on containment of healthcare costs and distribution.

Various notable players operating in global Rehabilitation Robotics market include Accuray Incorporated, AlterG, Inc, Bionik Laboratories Corp, DIH Technologies Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Intuitive Surgical, Inc, Mazor Robotics, Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co and Vincent Medical.

Based on application type, Surgery segment anticipated to lead the market during 2019-2026

The surgery segment is expected to hold maximum revenue share in the market during the forecast period due to innovations and technological advancement in the field of surgical procedure. However, the highest growth rate is predicted to be exhibited by motor skill therapy segment during the forecast period owing to surging adoption of fully automated Rehabilitation Robotics procedures among healthcare professionals and patients due to their characteristics, such as high stability and technologically advanced properties. Additionally, the wide availability of technically advanced Rehabilitation Robotics and rising demand for custom-made Rehabilitation Robotics are likely to push the growth of global rehabilitation robotics market.

Based on end user type, Hospital segment dominates the market, and is projected to grow at a significant rate during 2019-2026

The end-user segment includes hospitals, prosthetic clinics, and others. Technological advancement in the healthcare industry and increasing research & development activities are likely to drive the growth of this segment. Rehabilitation robotics has been playing a crucial role in the healthcare facilities, especially in hospitals and prosthetic clinics, owing to their various advantages, such as they are user, stable, technological advanced. The healthcare practitioners are increasingly using technology platforms to serve the growing hospitals and patients’ needs.

Big players are investing in research & development activities to speed up the new product development to maintain their competitive advantage.

North America held the largest share in global Rehabilitation Robotics market in 2018 owing to increasing government and private funding on healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding advanced technological devices, and growing awareness of technology in healthcare. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the third most attractive regional market in global Rehabilitation Robotics market and is likely to show significant growth in the next few years.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market has been segmented on the basis of application type, end user type and key geographies. Based on application type, Surgery, Cognitive and Motor Skill Therapy. The end user type includes hospitals, prosthetic clinics, & others (rehabilitation centers, normal clinics).

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

