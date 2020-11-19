Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2020 Share, Size, Regional Growth, Upcoming Trends, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, High-income Segments Breakdown and Technology Updates till 2027 Research Report | MarketDigits Updates

Latest added Rehabilitation Robotics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Ekso Bionics, Alter G, Hocoma, Kinova, Rex Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, Reha-Stim Medtec, Mazor Robotics, Instead Technologies. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Rehabilitation Robotics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Rehabilitation Robotics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Rehabilitation Robotics Market, By Types (Assistive Robots, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robotic Systems), Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports, Cognitive & Motor Skills Disabilities) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 2,649.7 million in 2018 and is expected to touch USD 6,974.3 million by 2026. MarketDigits expects the market to expand at a robust CAGR of 12.9% from 2019-2026 owing to factors such as increasing incidence of trauma/accidental injuries, introduction of custom-made implant products, favorable reimbursement for rehabilitation robotics procedure, rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and disorders, growing focus on containment of healthcare costs and distribution.

Various notable players operating in global Rehabilitation Robotics market include Accuray Incorporated, AlterG, Inc, Bionik Laboratories Corp, DIH Technologies Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Intuitive Surgical, Inc, Mazor Robotics, Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co and Vincent Medical.

Based on application type, Surgery segment anticipated to lead the market during 2019-2026

The surgery segment is expected to hold maximum revenue share in the market during the forecast period due to innovations and technological advancement in the field of surgical procedure. However, the highest growth rate is predicted to be exhibited by motor skill therapy segment during the forecast period owing to surging adoption of fully automated Rehabilitation Robotics procedures among healthcare professionals and patients due to their characteristics, such as high stability and technologically advanced properties. Additionally, the wide availability of technically advanced Rehabilitation Robotics and rising demand for custom-made Rehabilitation Robotics are likely to push the growth of global rehabilitation robotics market.

Based on end user type, Hospital segment dominates the market, and is projected to grow at a significant rate during 2019-2026

The end-user segment includes hospitals, prosthetic clinics, and others. Technological advancement in the healthcare industry and increasing research & development activities are likely to drive the growth of this segment. Rehabilitation robotics has been playing a crucial role in the healthcare facilities, especially in hospitals and prosthetic clinics, owing to their various advantages, such as they are user, stable, technological advanced. The healthcare practitioners are increasingly using technology platforms to serve the growing hospitals and patients’ needs.

Big players are investing in research & development activities to speed up the new product development to maintain their competitive advantage.

North America held the largest share in global Rehabilitation Robotics market in 2018 owing to increasing government and private funding on healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding advanced technological devices, and growing awareness of technology in healthcare. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the third most attractive regional market in global Rehabilitation Robotics market and is likely to show significant growth in the next few years.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market has been segmented on the basis of application type, end user type and key geographies. Based on application type, Surgery, Cognitive and Motor Skill Therapy. The end user type includes hospitals, prosthetic clinics, & others (rehabilitation centers, normal clinics).

The research report “Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market” provides in-depth analysis of the Rehabilitation Robotics market, globally, based on application type, end user type and major geographies for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by the market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for Rehabilitation Robotics market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

Rehabilitation Robotics Market document performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. This market study also analyzes the market status, future trends, market drivers, market share, growth rate, opportunities & challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This Rehabilitation Robotics Market research report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

Key questions answered in this research report:

• At what pace is the Rehabilition Robotics market growing worldwide? What will be the growth trend in future?

• What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the coming years?

• What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in global Rehabilition Robotics market?

• What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global (United States, European Union and China) Rehabilitation Robotics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Rehabilitation Robotics, Applications of Rehabilitation Robotics, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Rehabilitation Robotics, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, European Union & Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Rehabilitation Robotics Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Rehabilitation Robotics Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Rehabilitation Robotics;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Lignite, Sub-Bituminous, Bituminous & Anthracite], Market Trend by Application [Power, Iron & Steel & Cement];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Rehabilitation Robotics;

Chapter 12, to describe Rehabilitation Robotics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rehabilitation Robotics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

